Irhythm Holdings To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care company with a mission to create trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today announced that it will participate in the following investor conferences.



Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. GMT (3:00 a.m. PT)

9th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2026, at 2:10 p.m. ET (11:10 a.m. PT) Citi's 2026 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at 1:40 p.m. ET (10:40 a.m. PT)



Interested parties may access live and archived webcasts of the presentations on the“Events & Presentations” section of the company's investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.

iRhythm is a leading digital health care company with a mission to create trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

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