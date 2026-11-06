Appli Founder Tim Pranger Named Technology-Provider Rising Star at 2026 CU Times Luminaries Awards

Credit Union Times recognizes the POPi/o co-founder for growing Appli to over 30 credit union partners, more than $2 billion in member calculations in two years

- Tim Pranger, Founder and CEO, AppliSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Appli, the creator of the industry's first AI-powered smart financial calculator, today announced that Founder and CEO Tim Pranger has been named the Technology-Provider Rising Star at the 2026 Credit Union Times Luminaries Awards. Pranger was honored Thursday night at the awards gala in Orlando, one of 27 winners selected from 231 finalists.Credit Union Times recognized Pranger for building AI-powered calculators that give potential borrowers personalized guidance without collecting personal information, and for growing Appli from 10 to 30 credit union partners while surpassing $2 billion in cumulative member calculations.“Tim built Appli around a simple idea, that people deserve a clear picture of where they stand before anyone asks them for personal information, and in two years he's put it to work at 30 credit unions,” said Michael Ogden, Senior Director of Content Experience and Strategy at Credit Union Times.“That's what stood out across this year's winners. The innovation stayed tied to the credit union mission.”Pranger launched Appli in 2024 after co-founding POPi/o, aiming to reach members at the moment they decide whether to apply. Today, Appli powers the calculators on the websites of First Source Federal Credit Union, Granite Credit Union, Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union, GHS Federal Credit Union, InRoads Credit Union, KEMBA Indianapolis Credit Union, orsa credit union and Southwest Financial Federal Credit Union, among many others. Across its partners, Appli calculators see a 15% average conversion rate.Along the way, Appli has added a standalone real-time property value calculator for home equity lead generation, a rate management tool, and pricing designed for credit unions under $300 million in assets.“What we're finding is that it's almost less of a calculator and more of an onboarding experience,” said Katie Ullman, Vice President of Marketing & Community at First Source Federal Credit Union.“Members are going in and playing with different scenarios before moving forward in the process.”“This recognition means a great deal to me, and I'm grateful to Credit Union Times, which has given our ideas a platform since Appli's first year,” said Pranger.“We built Appli around a question that kept coming up in conversations: Why do so many qualified people walk away before they ever apply? Seeing 30 credit unions put the answer in front of their members every day has been the best validation we could ask for. My hope is that we're still early, and that these tools keep helping credit unions reach people who would gladly borrow from them if someone showed them what's possible.”Pranger's commentary on digital lending and member engagement has appeared in Credit Union Times, The Financial Brand, Finopotamus and other industry publications.Credit Union Times has published the full list of 2026 Luminaries Awards winners.About AppliAppli, founded in 2024 by POPi/o co-founder Tim Pranger, provides AI-powered financial calculators that help lenders and member service representatives create personalized, engaging shopping experiences for financial products. By combining real-time analysis with generative AI, Appli's tools boost customer confidence and increase conversion rates for financial institutions. For more information, visit hiappli.

Steve Jensen

Surge PR

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Appli Founder Tim Pranger Named Technology-Provider Rising Star at 2026 CU Times Luminaries Awards News Provided By Surge PR November 06, 2026, 14:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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