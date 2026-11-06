Andhra Pradesh CM Visits Cyclone-Hit Guntur, Bapatla Districts

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Nov 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday visited cyclone-affected areas in Guntur and Bapatla districts and assured assistance to all affected people.

He conducted a field-level inspection of crops damaged and fields submerged due to the cyclone 'Murasu'.

The Chief Minister assured that a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused by the cyclones is underway, and pledged that the government would continue its efforts until every affected individual receives assistance.

He stated that crop insurance and input subsidies would provide some relief to farmers by compensating for a portion of their lost investment.

During his visit to Bapatla district, he walked from Jillellamudi to Returu village to personally understand the hardships faced by the farmers. CM Naidu spoke to farmers, officials, and public representatives along the way to assess the extent of the damage caused by the cyclone. He stopped frequently to engage in direct conversations with the farmers.

Walking along the embankments of irrigation canals and field channels, the Chief Minister inspected the submerged paddy fields. He inquired about the investments made by the farmers, their projected yields, and the specific details of their losses.

At the Jillellamudi bridge, the Chief Minister inspected the intensity of the floodwaters. Farmers and officials explained how the surge in the stream had caused surrounding areas to become submerged.

In Returu village, the Chief Minister walked through the area to inspect paddy fields submerged in floodwaters. The farmers expressed their distress, explaining that they had cultivated their crops after receiving irrigation water through the Pattiseema project; however, just as they were anticipating a good harvest, a cyclone struck, causing severe losses.

The Chief Minister inquired about the investments the farmers had made in their crops and whether they had secured crop insurance. It was explained that crop insurance and government input subsidies serve as a vital support system for farmers during natural disasters.

Officials were instructed to raise greater awareness among farmers regarding crop insurance. Plans should be devised to ensure water is provided ahead of the regular cultivation season, allowing farmers to sow crops early and thereby reduce the risk posed by cyclones.

It was noted that the completion of the Polavaram project would create further opportunities for early-season cultivation.

Addressing people in Returu, the Chief Minister said that the state had suffered significant damage due to the cyclones. He expressed deep concern that these cyclones struck just as crops were ready for harvest, dealing a severe blow to the farming community.

CM Naidu noted that farmers-who were already grappling with the effects of El Nino-had managed to cultivate their crops thanks to irrigation water provided via the Pattiseema project, but the recent cyclone caused extensive losses.

He added that proactive measures taken by the government helped mitigate much of the potential damage. The cyclone had a particularly severe impact on the Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts. He urged the public not to take cyclone warnings lightly and to remain vigilant whenever such alerts are issued.

The Chief Minister noted that 30,000 electricity poles, which had fallen due to one cyclone, have been restored, while another 10,000 poles were damaged by a subsequent cyclone. He added that efforts are underway to rapidly restore power supply to aquaculture ponds. He further revealed that assistance is being sought from the states of Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu for cyclone relief operations.

CM Naidu mentioned that the Central government has been kept informed about the impact of the cyclones, and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also inquired about the situation.