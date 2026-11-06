Karnataka Seeks Rs 22,000 Crore Drought Relief From Centre, Farmers To Get Rs 5,000 Each: Dy CM Parameshwara

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 6 (IANS) Karnataka has sought around Rs 22,000 crore in drought relief from the Centre under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines against an estimated crop loss of Rs 62,000 crore, Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G. Parameshwara said on Friday.

Addressing the media near his residence here, Parameshwara, who is also the Revenue Minister, said the state government had submitted three memorandums to the Union government and sought appointments with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister and Union Agriculture Minister to explain the drought situation.

"If appointments are granted, we will meet them with an all-party delegation. Otherwise, we will go under the leadership of the Chief Minister and submit our request," he said.

The state had calculated its eligible relief requirement under NDRF norms, as the entire estimated loss could not be sought from the Centre, he added.

Parameshwara said the government had released Rs 1,250 crore towards the first instalment of drought relief of Rs 2,500 per farmer through Direct Benefit Transfer. More than three lakh farmers in Yadgir district had reportedly received the assistance.

Following an increase in the relief amount under Central guidelines, Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had agreed to provide an additional Rs 2,500 per farmer. The additional assistance, requiring another Rs 1,250 crore, would be released within one week to 15 days, taking the total relief to Rs 5,000 per farmer, he said.

The government had also allocated Rs 1 crore to each Assembly constituency and Rs 4 crore to Rs 5 crore to districts for drinking water arrangements and other essential works.

On the proposed meeting with the Prime Minister, Parameshwara said the government had sought a separate appointment to discuss Karnataka's issues. The delegation would meet him in Delhi or Mysuru, depending on where an appointment was granted.

Defending the government's decisions on recent increases in transport fares and milk and curd prices, he said all sections of society had to be considered while managing the state's finances. He cited the needs of drought-hit farmers, sugarcane growers, and government employees receiving Dearness Allowance.

Responding to the BJP's criticism of the fare hike, he said rising petrol and diesel prices had also increased transport and agricultural costs. Fuel prices had been increased around 14 times since the BJP came to power at the Centre, he claimed, adding that farmers depended on diesel for tractors and other agricultural activities.

He said the state's revenue position was better than last year, with good collections from commercial taxes, excise, and stamp and registration charges, and that government decisions were taken after assessing available resources.