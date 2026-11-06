Paying A 1% Financial Advisor Fee Now Live On The Casino Mentality TV Show On Youtube

MENAFN - GetNews) New segment features John Badalamenti in a practical conversation about recurring advisor fees, account costs, and questions retirees can ask about their retirement accounts.

Washington, MI - November 6, 2026 - The new Casino Mentality: Rethinking Retirement segment,“Is Paying a 1% Financial Advisor Fee Actually Worth It?”, is now live on YouTube. Hosted by Mike Saunders, MBA, the interview features John Badalamenti, Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Estate, in a direct discussion about the potential long-term impact of recurring financial advisor fees and account-level costs.

Throughout the segment, Badalamenti uses the phrase“Ferrari Money” to show how an annual percentage fee, over time, can become a meaningful retirement-planning question. The conversation examines fee compounding, the effect of fees during market declines, and the importance of understanding costs that may appear in investment accounts, mutual funds, and workplace retirement plans.

The discussion also encourages viewers to review account statements, identify the dollar amount of fees and expenses they are paying, and bring informed questions to appropriately licensed financial, tax, and legal professionals. The segment does not recommend a particular advisor, product, account, or fee arrangement. Instead, it offers an educational framework for people who want to understand better the questions behind the numbers in their retirement accounts.

To view the live segment on The Casino Mentality TV show on YouTube, visit:

Video Link:

About John Badalamenti

John Badalamenti is Co-Founder & CEO of Safe Estate. He has spent 30 years in the business and works with students and clients in multiple states, primarily Michigan and Ohio. Born and raised in Michigan, Badalamenti values time with his close family, travel, and visits to his family cottage in northern Michigan. He is also especially fond of Mackinac Island.

An avid animal lover and protector, Badalamenti plans to provide a sanctuary for animals that need love and a safe home in memory of Bambi, his rescued and beloved companion. His work is rooted in the belief that“Emotions run the market” and that individuals benefit from asking clearer questions about the financial decisions that affect their future.

Learn more about Safe Estate at or start a conversation with John at

About The Casino Mentality: Rethinking Retirement

The Casino Mentality: Rethinking Retirement with John Badalamenti is a YouTube program featuring educational conversations about retirement-related planning decisions, retirement-income questions, and the factors that can affect long-term financial choices.

Disclosure: This program and release are provided for general educational and informational purposes only. They are not intended to provide individualized investment, insurance, tax, or legal advice and should not be relied upon as such. Consult appropriately licensed professionals regarding your individual circumstances.