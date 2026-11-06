Anderson Roofing Contractor Explains How Homeowners Can Decide Between Roof Repair And Replacement

MENAFN - GetNews) Family Roofing outlines what an inspection covers, when a repair is usually enough, and why storm damage should be documented before an insurance claim is filed.

ANDERSON, SC - November 6, 2026 - Family Roofing, an SC-24 roofing contractor that provides roof repair and replacement to homeowners across Anderson County, is sharing state storm-loss data, Anderson County hail reports and roof claim documentation guidance with homeowners in Anderson and the surrounding Upstate communities of Belton, Williamston, Easley and Seneca.

The guide draws on the South Carolina Department of Insurance's "2025 Status Report on the South Carolina Coastal Property Insurance Market," published January 31, 2026, alongside NOAA Storm Prediction Center hail reports for Anderson County.

State Report Puts Severe Storm Losses at About $263 Million

The Department of Insurance report puts South Carolina's severe convective storm losses at approximately $263 million. The report defines those storms as hail, winds over 58 miles per hour, tornadoes and wildfires.

Nationally, citing Moody's, the report says average per-event costs for these storms ran more than 31 percent above the previous decade's average. According to the report, since 2020 these storms have caused more cumulative insured losses than hurricanes.

The same report shows how Hurricane Helene losses developed after the storm. Case-incurred residential property losses in South Carolina rose from about $693 million as of October 4, 2024 to about $1.43 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Hail Reported in Anderson County in 2025 and 2026

NOAA Storm Prediction Center storm reports list the following hail in Anderson County. On November 8, 2025, Anderson County dispatch reported golf-ball-sized (1.75-inch) hail on Airport Road near Anderson Regional Airport. A 2-inch hailstone was photographed near Belton-Honea Path High School that same afternoon. Preliminary reports also list 1.75-inch hail near Belton on September 5, 2026.

Hail reports show where hail was observed, not whether a particular roof was damaged, since hail can strike one street and miss the next.

Damage That Is Not Always Visible

According to Family Roofing, hail can fracture shingles and allow moisture into the roof decking, leading to rot and mold, and this damage is not always visible from the ground. The company recommends a roof inspection at least once a year, ideally in spring, and again after any major weather event.

On judging the scale of damage, Family Roofing states that a few damaged shingles or a small flashing problem can usually be repaired, while widespread granule loss, multiple leaks or sagging decking point toward replacement. Asphalt shingle roofs typically last 15 to 30 years.

Documentation Before an Insurance Claim

For homeowners planning a claim, Family Roofing advises having the roof inspected before the adjuster arrives, so the damage can be documented with photos and a written report and an itemized estimate prepared. The company also cautions homeowners against any contractor who pressures them to sign right away or asks for full payment upfront.

Family Roofing's Work in Anderson County

Family Roofing's website lists roof replacement, roof repair and storm damage roof restoration for properties across Anderson County, from Historic Downtown to Homeland Park and the neighborhoods along SC-24. Its residential work covers asphalt shingle and metal roofs, and its commercial work covers flat and low-slope systems. Its emergency services include tarping and temporary leak protection after storms.

About Family Roofing

Family Roofing is a roofing contractor in Anderson, South Carolina, serving residential and commercial property owners in Anderson, Belton, Williamston, Easley, Seneca and nearby Upstate communities.