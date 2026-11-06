Ramin Ismaili's Rules Of Laughter Showcased At Frankfurt Book Fair 2026

NY, USA - November 6, 2026 - The uplifting collection of affirmations and poetic reflections reaches a global publishing audience at one of the world's largest book events.

Rules of Laughter, an inspiring book by American artist, author, gemologist, and health coach Ramin Ismaili, was showcased at the Frankfurt Book Fair 2026, held in Frankfurt, Germany, October 7 to 11, 2026.

The Frankfurt Book Fair is one of the world's largest international publishing events, bringing together publishers, literary agents, industry professionals, and book enthusiasts from around the globe. Rules of Laughter was displayed alongside other titles, bringing Ismaili's message of positivity to an international stage.

Rules of Laughter emerged from years of personal notes, reflections, and poems that Ismaili wrote simply to bring joy during difficult moments. Filled with affirmations, poetic insights, and uplifting perspectives, the book encourages readers to embrace positivity, choose kindness, and find happiness through laughter, self-love, and the small moments of light found in everyday life.

“Seeing Rules of Laughter in Frankfurt is a humbling moment. These pages began as small notes to myself, and now they are reaching readers around the world. If one person smiles because of this book, it has done its job,” said Ismaili.

A video highlighting the book's presence at the fair is available here:

About Ramin Ismaili

Ramin Ismaili is an American artist, author, gemologist, and health coach whose work centers on positivity, creativity, and laughter. A longtime member of New York's Diamond District and creator of the Linerism art technique, Ismaili draws on decades of professional experience, personal reflection, and humor in his writing. His book Rules of Laughter emerged from years of personal notes, reflections, and poems written to bring joy during difficult moments. Filled with affirmations, poetic insights, and uplifting perspectives, the book encourages readers to embrace positivity, choose kindness, and find happiness through laughter, self-love, and the small moments of light found in everyday life.

Listen & Learn More

Frankfurt Book Fair Video: Frankfurt 2026

Podcast: Agent of Laughter: Listen on Spotify

Website: rulesoflaughter