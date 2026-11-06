SBGS Denies Reports Of Mass Exodus Of Ukrainians Amid Fears Of Harsh Winter

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, SBGS spokesperson Andrii Demchenko said this on television.

He dismissed reports that more Ukrainians were leaving the country because they feared a harsh winter, citing statistics that contradict the claims.

"In October, a total of 3.06 million people crossed the border, 85% of them Ukrainian citizens. In September, passenger traffic stood at 3.3 million, so the figure has declined. And over the past few days in November, we have also seen no increase in passenger traffic," Demchenko said.

He said that in October, the overall balance of people entering and leaving Ukraine was evenly split, at 50% each. In other words, there was neither a greater number of people leaving Ukraine nor an increase in arrivals. The same pattern has been observed in November.

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On weekdays, around 80,000 people cross the border along its entire length each day. At weekends, passenger traffic traditionally increases and can reach 90,000-100,000 crossings in both directions.

"But overall, passenger traffic is not currently increasing, and there is no clear predominance of either departures from Ukraine or arrivals," Demchenko said.

Photo: Seventh Carpathian Border Guard Detachment