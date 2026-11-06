Ukraine Introduces Unified Rules For Identifying Fallen Military Personnel And Civilians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Prime Minister Sergii Koretskyi announced this on Telegram.

"From now on, the same rules will apply to everyone for examinations, forensic medical examinations, the collection of biological samples and documentation. A unified coding system has also been introduced to ensure accurate record-keeping and prevent the loss of data needed to establish identities," Koretskyi said.

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He said this would help avoid unnecessary delays, improve the quality of examinations and ensure better coordination among the teams at every stage.

Koretskyi also said that the 2027 draft state budget allocates more than UAH 600 million for forensic medical examinations, including equipment for regional bureaus.

"It is important that families receive reliable information about the fate of their loved ones sooner and have the opportunity to say goodbye to them with dignity," he said.

Photo: Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War