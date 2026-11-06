Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Azerbaijan, Suriname Discuss Expanding Economic Ties

Azerbaijan, Suriname Discuss Expanding Economic Ties


Date: 2026-11-06 09:07:02

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Suriname have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy and other sectors.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Economy, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with Suriname's Minister of Economic Affairs, Entrepreneurship and Technological Innovation, Andrew Baasaron.

During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities to expand trade and investment ties, as well as cooperation in energy, mining and agriculture.

They also exchanged views on supporting entrepreneurship, sharing experience in technological innovation and digital government services, and promoting partnerships between business communities of the two countries.

MENAFN06112026000195011045ID1111925915


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search