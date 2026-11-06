Bomb Threats Target Flights, Media Outlets In At Least 4 European Countries

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL/BRUSSELS/LONDON, Nov 6 (Bernama-Anadolu) -- Bomb threats targeted flights, airports and media organisations in at least four European countries Friday, prompting security inspections and evacuations, according to authorities and local media, Anadolu Ajansi reported.

Czech police were investigating nine aircraft following anonymous threats against flights arriving at and departing from Prague Airport, authorities said.

The threats concerned four arrivals and five departures, airport spokeswoman Denisa Hejtmankova said, adding that all nine aircraft were on the ground and undergoing police inspections, according to broadcaster CNN Prima News.

Police said on social media platform X that threats alleging explosive devices had been placed aboard several aircraft flying to and from Prague Airport had been reported again Friday.

The airport said additional security measures would not significantly affect operations.

France's prime minister's office said four aircraft flying over French territory received bomb threats Friday, according to French daily Le Parisien.

All four planes landed safely, while bomb disposal teams conducted security inspections, the office said.

Authorities launched an investigation to determine the origin of the threats.

On Thursday, an Airbus A320 traveling from Dublin to Rome was diverted to Evreux air base in northern France following a bomb threat.

Copenhagen Police said they completed security checks at Copenhagen Airport following new threats against air traffic, Danish news agency Ritzau reported.

Police described their presence as a precautionary measure, saying their assessment indicated no danger to passengers or other airport users.

The precise targets of Friday's threats remained unclear.

Police said they were investigating the latest threats alongside those received Thursday, without providing further details.

The latest incident followed a series of hoax bomb threats that disrupted dozens of passenger flights across Europe, forcing several aircraft to make unscheduled landings.

Several Irish media organisations evacuated their premises Friday after a threatening email was sent to broadcasters and news outlets in Ireland and Britain, according to Irish public broadcaster RTE.

Presenters and staff left RTE's Donnybrook headquarters in Dublin while police searched the premises with sniffer dogs.

The broadcaster switched to pre-recorded programming as a precaution, while its Radio 1 Today programme continued broadcasting from an outside broadcasting vehicle.

Irish police said they were“aware of a threat made against media organisations here and in Europe.”

Prime Minister Micheal Martin described the threats against RTE and other media organisations in Ireland and Britain as“worrying” and said the government was taking the matter seriously.

Police and the Defence Forces were working to identify those responsible, Martin said, adding that authorities have yet to establish whether the threats came from an individual or a more coordinated group.

He said the government would“go after this” and that skilled state experts were working to identify those behind the threats.

Martin urged organisations receiving threats to report them to police to help authorities establish a clearer picture of the situation.

Mediahuis Ireland and Independent News Media also temporarily evacuated their offices on Dublin's Talbot Street as a precaution.

Virgin Media also received the threat but did not evacuate its premises and continued broadcasting.

RTE said staff safety remained its top priority and normal services would resume as soon as possible following consultations with police.

-- BERNAMA-ANADOLU

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