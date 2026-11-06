APA Applauds Medicare Payment Increases For Collaborative Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2027 payment changes advanced by APA advocacy strengthen mental health treatment in primary care through psychiatrists' medical expertise

Washington, D.C., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Psychiatric Association (APA) applauds the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for increasing Medicare payment for the Psychiatric Collaborative Care Model in the 2027 Physician Fee Schedule final rule. The increases, which APA directly advocated for, will help primary care teams sustain high-quality, evidence-based mental health treatment supported by psychiatrists' medical expertise.

“Patients often turn to their primary care physician first when they need help with their mental health,” said APA President Mark Rapaport, M.D.“Collaborative Care extends the reach of psychiatrists' expertise by making psychiatric consultation part of the primary care team's ongoing work. Stronger payment helps sustain that partnership and the follow-up patients need to get better.”

The final CMS rule increases the physician work valuations for Collaborative Care services and updates the labor rates used to value behavioral health care managers' contributions. In its comments on the proposed rule, APA urged CMS to more accurately recognize the medical decision-making and coordination required to care for patients with mental health conditions, including those with co-occurring medical illnesses.

The Collaborative Care Model brings together a primary care clinician, a behavioral health care manager, and a consulting psychiatrist. The primary care clinician directs the patient's care, while the care manager coordinates follow-up and tracks progress. The psychiatrist reviews cases with the care manager and provides treatment recommendations, particularly for patients who are not improving. Together, the team uses evidence-based treatment and regular symptom measurement to guide care.

The model has a substantial research base supporting improved outcomes for depression and anxiety. More adequate payment helps practices support the staff time, psychiatric consultation, and ongoing follow-up that make this approach effective.

APA has long worked with CMS, other medical societies, and partner organizations to advance Collaborative Care through payment policy, clinician training, and implementation support. This latest action advances APA's advocacy priorities by supporting evidence-based care models that expand access to high-quality treatment.

“Championing psychiatrists' medical leadership includes supporting models that extend their expertise and impact to improve patients' lives,” said APA CEO and Medical Director Marketa M. Wills, M.D., M.B.A.“We appreciate CMS's investment in Collaborative Care and will continue advocating for payment policies that help care teams deliver and sustain effective treatment. This is advocacy working for patients.”

APA offers training and practical resources to help psychiatrists and primary care practices implement Collaborative Care. Learn more at psychiatry.org/collaborate.

American Psychiatric Association

The American Psychiatric Association, founded in 1844, is the oldest medical association in the country. The APA is also the largest psychiatric association in the world with more than 40,400 physician members specializing in the diagnosis, treatment, prevention and research of mental illnesses. APA's vision is to ensure access to quality psychiatric diagnosis and treatment. For more information, please visit

CONTACT: Erin Connors American Psychiatric Association 202-609-7113...