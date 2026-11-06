Did You Lose Money On Cerebras Systems Inc. Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 19.6% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a June 24, 2026 report concerning Cerebras Systems Inc.; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on Cerebras Systems Inc. ("Cerebras" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its securities fraud investigation on behalf of Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a June 24, 2026 disclosure concerning Cerebras Systems Inc.

Investors with losses on Cerebras Systems Inc. securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for Cerebras Systems Inc. investors



Disclosure: June 24, 2026

Stock drop: $44.46 per share, or 19.6% Close after the drop: $182.26 on June 24, 2026



What happened?

On May 14, 2026, Cerebras conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), selling 30 million shares of common stock at $185.00 per share.

On June 24, 2026, Cerebras released its first quarter 2026 financial results, missing estimates, and disclosing that "[f]or the rest of 2026, in order to accelerate [the Company's] ability to service the significant near-term demand in [its] contracted backlog, [it has] chosen to make more capacity available sooner by temporarily renting [its] own systems back from an existing customer while [it] aggressively build[s] out and deploy[s] [its] own data center capacity." Further, the Company revealed that " [t]he additional cost of renting third-party capacity will depress core Cloud and other services margin temporarily from current levels."

On this news, Cerebras' stock price fell $44.46, or 19.6%, to close at $182.26 per share on June 24, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on October 28, 2026, Culper Research published a report regarding Cerebra's chips' durability and its depreciation assumptions. The report alleges that Cerebras's wafer-scale chips last only 1.5 to 2.5 years in the field due to thermal expansion issues from continuous“dummy operations” so the chips never cool. Culper says draft IPO filings through December 2025 gave equipment useful lives of 1.5 to 3 years, and that four months later Cerebras nearly doubled them to 3 to 5 years, inflating margins.

On this news, Cerebras' stock fell $6.75 or 5.66% to close at $112.56 on October 28, 2026, thereby further injuring investors.

"On June 24, 2026, it was reported that Cerebras had missed first quarter 2026 estimates and would temporarily depress its core Cloud and other services margin by renting third-party capacity, including its own systems back from an existing customer, and Cerebras Systems Inc. stock lost 19.6% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for Cerebras Systems Inc. investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of Cerebras Systems Inc. investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation.

Common questions from Cerebras Systems Inc. investors

Who is eligible? Cerebras Systems Inc. investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of Cerebras Systems Inc. by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, Cerebras Systems Inc. investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning Cerebras Systems Inc. investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about Cerebras Systems Inc. should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Cerebras Systems Inc. investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Culper Research Press Release

Cerebras Systems Inc. SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

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