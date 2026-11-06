Remitly Announces Upcoming Webinar And Investor Conference Participation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SEATTLE, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) (“Remitly”), a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders, today announced that its management team will present at the following investor conferences:

Post-Earnings Virtual Webinar with Keybanc

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. Eastern Time / 8 a.m. Pacific Time

Alex Markgraff, Keybanc research analyst, will host CEO Sebastian Gunningham and CFO Vikas Mehta for a question and answer session. Please reach out to Alex Markgraff at... or register here for access to the November 9 live webinar.

Citi's 15th Annual FinTech Conference, New York City

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Cantor Convergence, Miami

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Rothschild & Co Redburn's Fintech Conference, Miami

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference, Scottsdale

Date: Tuesday, December 1, 2026

Time: 10:55 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:55 a.m. Mountain Time / 7:55 a.m. Pacific Time

CFO Vikas Mehta will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference. The fireside chat will be webcast live from Remitly's investor relations website at . After the presentation, a replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website.

Nasdaq London Investor Conference, London

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

Time: 11:00 a.m. British Time / 6:00 a.m. Eastern Time / 3:00 a.m. Pacific Time

CFO Vikas Mehta will participate in a fireside chat at the Nasdaq London Investor Conference. The fireside chat will be webcast live from Remitly's investor relations website at . After the presentation, a replay of the event will be available on the investor relations website.

Wells Fargo 10th Annual TMT Summit, Los Angeles

Date: Tuesday, December 8, 2026

About Remitly

Remitly is a trusted provider of financial services that transcend borders. With a footprint spanning more than 175 countries, Remitly has built one of the world's leading global money movement platforms, trusted by millions of customers. Remitly continues to evolve beyond a remittance company into a diversified, cross-border financial services provider, serving both consumers and businesses across a growing set of use cases.

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SOURCE Remitly Global, Inc.