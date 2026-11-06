Volaris Reports October 2026 Traffic Results: International Represents 50% Of Total Capacity For The Month

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEXICO CITY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) (“Volaris” or“the Company”), the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) serving Mexico, the United States, Central and South America, reports its October 2026 preliminary traffic results. In October, Volaris' ASM capacity increased 7.7% year-over-year, with international ASMs growing 27.5%, reflecting the continued strategic expansion of its U.S.–Mexico transborder network. In October, Volaris started operating five new routes connecting Guadalajara to Atlanta, Boston, Nashville, Raleigh-Durham, and Washington D.C. Total RPMs increased 3.3%, with Mexican domestic RPMs declining 8.4%, while international RPMs grew 21.7%. Consolidated load factor decreased 3.5 percentage points year-over-year to 82.4%, temporarily impacted by the ramping up of the new international capacity. During the month, Volaris transported 2.6 million passengers. Enrique Beltranena, Volaris' President and CEO, said:“Volaris continues prioritizing the quality and profitability of growth, rather than growth for its own sake. Our October traffic performance primarily reflects the execution of our planned fourth-quarter U.S.–Mexico capacity expansion, supported by resilient cross-border demand and years of deliberate network investment that has brought our international operations to half of our total ASMs. We are strategically aligning domestic capacity with seasonal demand and expanding our international footprint, thus building on the commercial momentum of the third quarter into the fourth and reinforcing stronger unit revenues through disciplined capacity deployment where economic returns are strongest.”

October

2026 October

2025 Variance YTD

October

2026 YTD

October

2025 Variance RPMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,393 1,520 (8.4 %) 15,490 15,373 0.8 % International 1,183 972 21.7 % 10,996 9,553 15.1 % Total 2,576 2,493 3.3 % 26,486 24,926 6.3 % ASMs (million, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,556 1,670 (6.8 %) 17,466 17,290 1.0 % International 1,569 1,231 27.5 % 13,729 12,300 11.6 % Total 3,125 2,901 7.7 % 31,195 25,590 5.4 % Load Factor (%, RPMs/ASMs) Domestic 89.5 % 91.0 % (1.5) pp 88.7 % 88.9 % (0.2) pp International 75.4 % 79.0 % (3.6) pp 80.1 % 77.7 % 2.4 pp Total 82.4 % 85.9 % (3.5) pp 84.9 % 84.2 % 0.7 pp Passengers (thousand, scheduled & charter) Domestic 1,826 1,874 (2.6 %) 19,897 18,762 6.0 % International 804 679 18.5 % 7,524 6,594 14.1 % Total 2,631 2,553 3.0 % 27,421 25,357 8.1 %

The information included in this report has not been audited and does not provide information on the Company's future performance. Volaris' future performance depends on several factors. It cannot be inferred that any period performance or its year-over-year comparison will indicate a similar performance in the future. Figures are rounded for convenience purposes.

Glossary

Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): Number of seats booked by passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Available seat miles (ASMs): Number of seats available for passengers multiplied by the number of miles flown.

Load factor: RPMs divided by ASMs and expressed as a percentage.

Passengers: The total number of passengers booked on all flight segments.

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About Volaris

*Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (“Volaris” or“the Company”) (NYSE: VLRS and BMV: VOLAR) is an ultra-low-cost carrier, with point-to-point operations, serving Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. Volaris offers low base fares to build its market, providing quality service and extensive customer choice. Since the beginning of operations in March 2006, Volaris has increased its routes from 5 to more than 247 and its fleet from 4 to 155 aircraft. Volaris offers around 500 daily flight segments on routes that connect 46 cities in Mexico and 34 cities in the United States, Central, and South America, with one of the youngest fleets in Mexico. Volaris targets passengers who are visiting friends and relatives, cost-conscious business and leisure travelers in Mexico, the United States, Central, and South America. For more information, please visit ir.volaris.com. Volaris routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its investor relations website. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Volaris website regularly for important information about Volaris.