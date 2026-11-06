Did You Lose Money On Amdocs Limited Stock? The Law Offices Of Howard G. Smith Continues Securities Fraud Investigation After 30.07% Share Price Decline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investigation comes after a November 3, 2026 report concerning Amdocs Limited; shareholders who suffered losses may have claims to recover them

BENSALEM, Pa., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investors who suffered losses on Amdocs Limited ("Amdocs" or the "Company") stock may have claims to recover those losses. The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues a securities fraud investigation on behalf of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX ) investors into whether the Company may have violated the federal securities laws. The investigation comes after a November 3, 2026 disclosure concerning Amdocs Limited.

Investors with losses on Amdocs Limited securities can contact The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith about the Amdocs Limited investigation to learn about potentially pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Key facts for Amdocs Limited investors



Disclosure: November 3, 2026

Stock drop: $18.77 per share, or 30.07% Close after the drop: $43.66 on November 4, 2026



What happened?

On November 3, 2026, Amdocs reported fourth quarter and full-year 2026 results, revealing the Company now forecasts a 7%-11% pro forma constant-currency revenue decline in fiscal 2027 amid a T-Mobile dispute. Management disclosed the“we are facing major headwinds due to the situation we have with T-Mobile [...] resulting in a significant decline in our revenue and profitability outlook for next year.” Management further disclosed it is“also facing a dispute concerning the recently signed agreement with T-Mobile, which escalated into a legal dispute during the last quarter.”

On this news, Amdocs stock fell $18.77 or 30.07%, to close at $43.66 on November 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

"On November 3, 2026, it was reported that Amdocs had projected fiscal 2027 revenue down 14.3% to 17.9% and twelve-month backlog down approximately 9.6% year over year, while citing a contract dispute with T-Mobile that both companies said involved notices of material breach, and Amdocs Limited stock lost 30.07% of its value. Our investigation is focused on whether shareholders had the full story before that report," said Howard G. Smith of The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith.

Next steps for Amdocs Limited investors

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is examining potential claims on behalf of Amdocs Limited investors. Investors with losses can visit the firm's website, email..., or call (215) 638-4847 to discuss the Amdocs Limited investigation.

Common questions from Amdocs Limited investors

Who is eligible? Amdocs Limited investors who bought securities and lost money may have claims, and can reach out to the firm to learn whether the Amdocs Limited investigation affects them.

What is a securities fraud investigation? Through the Amdocs Limited investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith is reviewing whether the Company or its officers may have made false or misleading statements to investors in violation of the federal securities laws.

Has a lawsuit been filed? This release announces an investigation of Amdocs Limited by The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, not a lawsuit. If a securities class action is later filed, Amdocs Limited investors may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Does it cost anything? The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith works on contingency, meaning Amdocs Limited investors owe no attorneys' fees out of pocket. Any attorneys' fees and litigation expenses are paid solely from a recovery, if achieved, and require court approval.

Whistleblower notice

Individuals with non-public information about Amdocs Limited should consider their options to help the investigation or take part in the SEC Whistleblower Program. Whistleblowers who provide original information that leads to a successful SEC enforcement action may receive awards of 10 to 30 percent of the sanctions collected, when those sanctions exceed $1 million. For more information, contact Howard G. Smith at (215) 638-4847 or email....

About The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith has helped injured investors recover their money for more than 15 years. The firm prosecutes securities fraud, takeover, and derivative litigation against public companies and their officers, directors, and advisors in federal and state courts nationwide, and has helped clients recover hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. Clients speak directly with a lawyer, who will promptly answer any question.

Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Related links



Amdocs Limited investigation, The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

Amdocs Earnings Press Release

Amdocs Limited SEC filings index, EDGAR

SEC Whistleblower Program The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith



Contact

Howard G. Smith

The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith

3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112

Bensalem, PA 19020

Email:...

Telephone: (215) 638-4847

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.