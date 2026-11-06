Quebec City CMA: More Choice For Homebuyers After Years Of Limited Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of October 2026. The most recent market statistics for theare based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Highlights



After months of roller-coaster activity, the Quebec City CMA recorded 866 sales in October, down 16 per cent from October last year. This marks the second consecutive monthly decline.

Despite this drop, sales remained approximately 18 per cent above the ten-year average.

However, this comparison should be viewed in context, as October 2025 was exceptional with sales hitting an all-time high for this time of year.

The supply of properties for sale continued its upward trend for an eighth consecutive month. The 2,597 active listings recorded last month represented an increase of nearly 38 per cent from a year earlier. Although significant, this growth in inventory must be put into perspective: the number of properties available remains well below the 2016–2025 average. This once again confirms that the shortage of properties in the Quebec City CMA is far from over. The Quebec City agglomeration (Quebec City, Ancienne-Lorette and Saint-Augustin) led the increase in properties for sale, with listings up 56 per cent over the past year.

Despite this increase, market conditions continue to favour sellers across all property types and geographic areas.

Despite signs of a slowdown in recent months, median price growth remained robust in October. Compared with a year earlier, median prices rose 4 per cent for single-family homes, 8 per cent for condominiums and 3 per cent for plexes. Properties continued to sell quickly. Last month, single-family homes took an average of 23 days to sell, compared with 33 days for condominiums and 39 days for small income properties.



Although transactional activity has slowed in recent months, residential sales in the Quebec City CMA remain above the levels seen over the past ten years. Several economic and demographic factors are tempering demand but have not eliminated the persistent imbalance between the number of buyers and the supply of available properties.

“The growing inventory of single-family homes and condominiums, combined with less intense demand from buyers, has eased the pressure to act quickly. Competition among buyers has subsided since the spring, allowing them more time to carefully consider their options before submitting an offer to purchase. As a result, buyers are now more likely to find a property that better meets their original search criteria,” explains Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Senior Economist.

The Centris data for October do not yet reflect the impact of the Bank of Canada's October 28 policy interest rate hike. The beginning of an upward trend in interest rates comes at a time when Quebec's economy has essentially stalled, being more fragile than the Canadian economy, which is less vulnerable to U.S. tariffs. Cumulative real GDP growth in Canada has reached 1.2 per cent since the beginning of 2026, while growth in Quebec is approaching zero, a sign of stability, but nothing more.

“As in the rest of Canada, population growth in Quebec and the Quebec City CMA has slowed considerably over the past two years, following the exceptional post-pandemic surge. Lower federal targets for international students, uncertainty surrounding the Quebec Experience Program (PEQ) and reductions in the number of permanent immigrants admitted to the province are all contributing to moderating housing demand, including in the Quebec City CMA,” points out Hélène Bégin.

Easing demand

High property prices on Quebec City's North and South Shores, combined with recent increases in fixed and variable mortgage rates, have pushed this market into the“very unaffordable” category. This is gradually easing demand, particularly among first-time homebuyers.

“Despite these headwinds, the Quebec City CMA still faces a shortage of properties for sale. Supply has grown rapidly since the beginning of the year but remains insufficient to offset the effects of several years of low inventory. Nevertheless, this increase in available properties is beginning to change the buying experience, with buyers now having a wider selection than they did a year ago,” says Camille Laberge, QPAREB Assistant Director and Senior Economist.

“The growth in supply seen since the beginning of the year is gaining momentum in the Quebec City area. The increase in the number of properties available has accelerated over the past several months and is affecting both the condominium and single-family home markets, as examined in detail in the October 29 edition of Under the Microscope. This shift is giving buyers more breathing room by providing them with a wider selection of properties and more time to make their decisions,” concludes Camille Laberge.









Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

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