Montreal CMA: Sales Slowdown Persists

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) L'ÎLE-DES-SŒURS, Quebec, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) has just released its residential real estate market statistics for the month of October 2026. The most recent market statistics for theare based on the real estate brokers' Centris provincial database.

Highlights





In October, 3,252 residential transactions were completed in the Montreal CMA, down 18 per cent from October 2025 and approximately 13 per cent below the ten-year average for this month.

The supply of properties for sale continued to grow, reaching 21,817 active listings at month end, a year-over-year increase of almost 20 per cent. Plexes recorded the largest increase (+25 per cent), followed by single-family homes (+22 per cent) and condominiums (+14 per cent).

By geographic market, the largest gains in inventory occurred in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (+34 per cent), on the North Shore (+30 per cent), and on the South Shore (+30 per cent).

Declining sales and growing supply continued to ease market conditions across all property categories throughout the metropolitan area.

Despite this trend towards a less competitive market, conditions generally continue to favour sellers. The exception is the condominium market on the Island of Montreal, where central areas are still experiencing a surplus.

Price trends also reflected the market slowdown. Across the metropolitan area, the median price for a single-family home rose by 2 per cent from the previous year, while median prices for condominiums and plexes remained stable. Selling times remain relatively short despite easing competition. Last month, single-family homes sold in an average of 36 days, plexes in 46 days and condominiums in 56 days.



Conditions in Montreal's real estate market continued to ease this fall as demand declined and supply steadily increased. These trends were recently examined in detail in Under the Microscope. Although markets generally continue to favour sellers, several economic and demographic factors are constraining transaction activity and moderating price growth.

“The sharp decline in sales in October is part of a downward trend that began early in the year and is impacting all market segments across the entire metropolitan region. The distribution of sales across Montreal's major markets is also shifting. On the Island of Montreal and in Laval, relatively more affordable areas account for a growing share of sales, while the highest-priced markets are relatively less active. This shift suggests that buyers are adjusting their choices to their financial means in a market where properties remain largely unaffordable,” explains Hélène Bégin, QPAREB Economist.

“The recent rise in five-year fixed mortgage rates and the Bank of Canada's policy interest rate increase announced in late October could reinforce this trend in the coming months. In several markets, buyers already appear to be favouring areas that offer more affordable options rather than abandoning their plans to purchase a property altogether,” observes Charles Brant, QPAREB Market Analysis Director.









“The plex segment also illustrates the pressures currently shaping the market. While inventory has increased by 28 per cent year over year, median price growth has moderated since August. For investors, higher financing costs reduce their borrowing capacity and may undermine the profitability of acquisitions at current prices. This could widen the gap between the expectations of sellers and the prices buyers can afford to pay. Changes in financing costs and property refinancing conditions will therefore be particularly important to watch,” concludes Mr. Brant.

Additional information:

Detailed and Cumulative Monthly Statistics for the Province and Regions

If you would like additional information from the Market Analysis Department, such as specific data or regional details on the real estate market, please write to us.

About the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB) is a non-profit association that brings together more than 15,000 real estate brokers and agencies. It is responsible for promoting and defending their interests while taking into account the issues facing the profession and the various professional and regional realities of its members. The QPAREB is also an important player in many real estate dossiers, including the implementation of measures that promote homeownership. The Association reports on Quebec's residential real estate market statistics, provides training, tools and services relating to real estate, and facilitates the collection, dissemination and exchange of information. The QPAREB has its head office in Quebec City, administrative offices in Montreal and a regional office in Saguenay. It has two subsidiaries: Société Centris inc. and the Collège de l'immobilier du Québec. Follow its activities at qpareb.ca or via its social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

For more information:

Ariane Boulé

Morin Relations Publiques

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