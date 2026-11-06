Getty Images Confirms Release Of Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 16

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (“Getty Images”) (OTC Pink: GETYQ), the preeminent source of authentic visual content and coverage, confirmed that it will release third quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Monday, November 16, 2026, as scheduled. It will not hold a conference call and webcast in light of the Company's Chapter 11 restructuring process.

About Getty Images:

Getty Images (OTCPK: GETY) is the preeminent source of authentic visual content and coverage that offers a full range of content solutions to meet the needs of any customer around the globe, no matter their size. Through its Getty Images, iStock and Unsplash brands, websites and APIs, Getty Images serves customers in almost every country in the world and is the first-place people turn to discover, purchase and share powerful visual content from the world's best photographers and videographers. Getty Images works with over 600,000 content creators and over 360 content partners to deliver this powerful and comprehensive content. Each year Getty Images covers more than 160,000 news, sport and entertainment events providing depth and breadth of coverage that is unmatched. Getty Images maintains one of the largest and best privately-owned photographic archives in the world with millions of images dating back to the beginning of photography.

Through its best-in-class creative library and Custom Content solutions, Getty Images helps customers elevate their creativity and entire end-to-end creative process to find the right visual for any need. With the adoption and distribution of generative AI technologies and tools trained on permissioned content that include indemnification and perpetual, worldwide usage rights, Getty Images and iStock customers can use text to image generation to ideate and create commercially safe compelling visuals, further expanding Getty Images capabilities to deliver exactly what customers are looking for.

For company news and announcements, visit our Newsroom.

Investor Contact:

Getty Images

Steven Kanner

...

Media Contact:

Getty Images

Anne Flanagan

...