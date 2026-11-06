Advantage Lumber Launches National Pro Sales Expansion, Appoints Jeremy Szymanski To Lead Contractor Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Longtime LBM e-commerce innovator accelerates national contractor strategy with new sales leadership, expanded field representation, and exclusive professional services.

Sarasota, FL, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantage Lumber (AdvantageLumber.com ), a national supplier of premium hardwoods and building materials and an early pioneer in lumber and building materials e-commerce, today announced a significant expansion of its Advantage Pro initiative, signaling a renewed commitment to serving professional contractors, builders, remodelers, and construction industry partners across the United States.







Advantage Pro combines premium building materials, factory-direct advantages, and dedicated contractor support to help construction professionals build better, smarter, and more efficiently.

Central to the initiative is the appointment of Jeremy Szymanski as Pro Sales Manager, who will lead the company's efforts to strengthen contractor relationships, expand its professional sales organization, and build a more connected national network of industry specialists.

The announcement marks an important evolution for Advantage Lumber. Having built its reputation on factory-direct building materials, product expertise, and nationwide distribution, the company is now investing in a more personalized, service-driven approach to the professional construction market.

"We've spent over 30 years building a business that knows how to serve both homeowners and professional contractors," said Rob Pelc, Founder and President of Advantage Lumber. "What we haven't historically focused on is proactively developing those professional relationships. That's changing. We're investing in an outside sales organization that will connect more contractors directly with our factories, warehouses, and sales teams. Combined with new technology designed to make doing business with us even easier, we see tremendous opportunities to gain market share in a highly fragmented industry. It's an exciting time for Advantage Lumber."

A New Chapter for Advantage Pro

For years, Advantage Lumber has served contractors through its Advantage Pro program, providing exclusive pricing, specialized support, and access to premium building materials. Now, the company is taking that commitment to the next level.

The expanded initiative will combine Advantage Lumber's established e-commerce capabilities and nationwide reach with a growing team of dedicated territory sales professionals who understand the demands of today's construction industry.

As part of the expansion, Szymanski will oversee the development of additional territory sales positions supporting the company's four U.S. locations, with new team members expected to join in the coming months.

“Today's high-end professional builders and contractors have taken their businesses to the next level, and they're looking for more than competitive pricing. They want suppliers who can grow alongside them. That's exactly what we're building with the Advantage Pro Team: reciprocal relationships built on delivering value, being actively engaged in the customer success, and doing what we say,” said Greg Rubin, Executive Vice President of Advantage Lumber.

“We're backing that commitment by bringing our world-class luxury building materials and factory-direct capabilities to professional builders and contractors nationwide. Our goal is to make Advantage Lumber their first call when planning their next custom project.”

Built for the Way Professionals Work

The enhanced focus on Advantage Pro reflects a broader industry shift toward integrated contractor services, digital convenience, and stronger supplier relationships.

Rather than treating professional customers as simply another purchasing segment, Advantage Lumber is building its program around the needs of contractors throughout the project lifecycle - from initial planning and material selection to estimating, fulfillment, and delivery.

Key Advantage Pro benefits and initiatives include:



National Reach, Local Relationships: Access to Advantage Lumber's nationwide distribution capabilities, supported by an expanding team of dedicated territory sales professionals.

Exclusive Contractor Pricing: Professional pricing, preferred offers, and factory-direct access to a broad portfolio of premium building materials.

First-to-Try Product Opportunities: Planned opportunities for select Pro partners to participate in product research, development, testing, and early evaluations of new materials and innovations.

Professional Design and Estimating Services: Complimentary access to the company's Sketch-A-Deck design tool and free material takeoffs to help streamline project planning and estimating.

Specialized Product Expertise: Direct access to experienced professionals with knowledge of hardwood decking, siding, flooring, advanced composites, and other building materials. Exclusive Pro Perks: Special promotions, branded merchandise, and additional benefits designed to recognize and reward professional partnerships.

The program builds on Advantage Lumber's ability to connect manufacturing, material expertise, digital technology, and nationwide fulfillment-providing contractors with a resource that extends well beyond the traditional lumberyard experience.

Experienced Leadership to Drive the Next Phase

Szymanski joins Advantage Lumber with experience in the building materials distribution industry and a focus on developing contractor relationships and high-performing territory sales teams.

In his new role, he will help shape the company's professional market strategy, recruit and develop territory sales managers, and strengthen relationships with builders, contractors, and construction professionals. Complementing this expansion, Jon Fletcher, a 23-year veteran of Advantage Lumber, will continue to serve as Sales Manager, leading the company's national retail sales organization and building on more than two decades of experience and leadership.

"Contractors need more than a supplier that can fill an order," said Jeremy Szymanski, Pro Sales Manager at Advantage Lumber. "They need a partner who understands their projects, anticipates challenges, and helps them deliver exceptional results. Advantage Lumber already has tremendous strengths in manufacturing, product selection, technology, and national distribution. Our opportunity is to bring those capabilities closer to the professionals who rely on them every day."

Szymanski's appointment underscores the company's commitment to investing in experienced industry leadership and developing a contractor-focused organization designed for long-term growth.

Combining Digital Innovation & Personal Relationships

Advantage Lumber's renewed investment in the professional market comes as the broader LBM industry increasingly prioritizes contractor engagement, digital services, and integrated project support.

While national home improvement retailers continue to expand their professional programs, Advantage Lumber sees an opportunity to offer a differentiated experience rooted in specialized building materials, factory-direct sourcing, technology, and knowledgeable human support.

The company's recently introduced Sketch-A-Deck design platform is one example of that commitment, bringing new digital capabilities to the planning process while connecting contractors and customers with the expertise and materials needed to bring projects to life.

"We've always believed that technology should make doing business easier, not replace the relationships that matter," added Rubin. "The next evolution of Advantage Pro is about combining the best of both worlds: the convenience and reach of a national e-commerce leader with the expertise and personal attention professionals expect from a trusted industry partner."

With additional territory sales recruitment planned and continued investment in professional services, Advantage Lumber is positioning Advantage Pro as a central pillar of its long-term strategy.







AdvantageLumber.com

About Advantage Lumber

Founded in 1992, Advantage Lumber, LLC pioneered building materials e-commerce as the first company to sell hardwood decking and lumber online. With over three decades of experience, the company has grown into a global manufacturer, importer, and distributor of premium building materials, operating more than 680,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution facilities. AdvantageLumber.com maintains the nation's largest inventories of hardwood decking, exotic hardwood flooring, and specialty lumber. Unlike traditional online retailers, Advantage Lumber operates its own manufacturing facilities and sawmills, equipped with 14 German-engineered moulding machines. Combined with established relationships with manufacturers and distributors worldwide, these capabilities provide customers with factory-direct pricing, extensive customization options, and access to an exceptional variety of luxury building materials, including decking, tongue-and-groove flooring, prefinished hardwoods, siding, ceiling and wall materials, and specialty architectural products. From affordable building materials to highly customized exotic hardwoods, Advantage Lumber combines the convenience of e-commerce with the capabilities of a full-service manufacturer, shipping directly to homeowners, contractors, architects, and commercial builders worldwide. Its extensive product portfolio also includes composite and PVC decking, railing systems, and innovative installation products. AdvantageLumber.com - We Are the Mill. We Sell Direct. You Save.TM

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