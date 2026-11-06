Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market To Reach USD 50.0 Billion By 2033, At A CAGR Of 15.2% - Marketsandmarketstm

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Key Market Highlights



Market Size (2026): USD 18.6 Billion

Projected Market Value (2033): USD 50.0 Billion

CAGR (2026–2033): 15.2%

Fastest-Growing Region: Europe, with a projected CAGR of 16.2%

Fastest-Growing Source Segment: Non-automotive, with a projected CAGR of 24.0%

Fastest-Growing Battery Chemistry: Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA), with a projected CAGR of 17.3%

Leading Recycling Process: Hydrometallurgical processing Leading Battery Component: Active materials

Market Overview

Lithium-ion battery recycling involves collecting and processing used batteries to recover valuable materials such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and copper for reuse. Growing electric vehicle production, consumer electronics consumption, energy storage deployment, and concerns over critical mineral supply are accelerating investments in recycling infrastructure and technologies.

Segment Analysis



By Source: Non-automotive applications are projected to grow fastest, driven by rising battery waste from consumer electronics, industrial equipment, and energy storage systems.

By Battery Chemistry: NCA batteries are projected to register the highest growth, supported by demand for high-energy-density batteries and the recovery of valuable metals.

By Recycling Process: Hydrometallurgical methods are expected to lead the market due to their ability to recover valuable materials through chemical processing. By Battery Component: Active materials are expected to dominate, reflecting the value of recovering critical metals and battery-grade materials.

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Regional Analysis

Europe is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market, with a CAGR of 16.2% during 2026–2033. Stringent battery regulations, sustainability targets, expanding electric vehicle adoption, and investments in recycling technologies are supporting growth. Asia Pacific and North America also represent important markets due to battery manufacturing capacity, electric vehicle demand, and investments in recycling infrastructure.

Key Industry Trends



Circular Battery Supply Chains: Recovered materials are increasingly being reintegrated into battery manufacturing.

Advanced Recycling Technologies: Hydrometallurgical and mechanical processes are improving material recovery.

Regulatory Support: Government policies and incentives are encouraging battery collection and recycling. Growing Battery Waste: Expanding electric vehicle, electronics, and energy storage markets are increasing the volume of end-of-life batteries.

Market Dynamics

Growth Drivers



Increasing electric vehicle adoption and battery demand. Stricter environmental regulations and demand for recycled materials.

Restraints



Safety risks during battery storage and transportation. Complex collection, sorting, and handling requirements.

Opportunities



Government subsidies and incentives for recycling infrastructure. Recovery of critical minerals to strengthen supply-chain resilience.

Challenges



High recycling costs and gaps in advanced technologies. Insufficient recycling infrastructure in some markets.

Competitive Landscape

Competition is shaped by recovery efficiency, processing costs, technology capabilities, and access to battery feedstock. Major companies are expanding recycling capacity, investing in advanced recovery technologies, and developing partnerships to establish more circular battery-material supply chains.

Recent developments include Glencore's acquisition of key Li-Cycle assets in 2025 and a battery integration project involving CATL subsidiary CBL, ANTAM, and IBC in Indonesia.

Key Players



Umicore

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Ltd. (CATL)

Cirba Solutions

Redwood Materials, Inc.

Glencore

GEM Co., Ltd.

Fortum

Ecobat

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc.

American Battery Technology Company

SK TES

Stena Recycling Veolia

Strategic Takeaway

Lithium-ion battery recycling is becoming essential to building resilient, sustainable battery supply chains. Companies that scale efficient recovery technologies, secure reliable battery feedstock, and recover high-value materials are positioned to benefit from rapid market growth.

Related Reports

Battery Recycling Market

Automotive Battery Recycling Market

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