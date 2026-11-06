Minuteman Press Franchise Owners Celebrate Grand Opening Of New Business In Markham, Ontario

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grand opening of Minuteman Press in Markham was celebrated on Friday, October 16, 2026, at 7 Heritage Road, Unit 1, Markham, Ontario. The event was attended by distinguished guests, local business owners, community members, friends, and supporters, marking an important milestone for the newly established business, which was officially opened in June 2026.

The business is owned by Mahajabin Ara and Pubuduni Gane, with support from their professional team. The official inauguration was conducted by The Honourable Dr. Helena Jaczek, Member of Parliament. Special guests included Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti, a representative of the Honourable Paul Calandra, MPP, Markham, Ward 4 Councillor Karen Rea, and Kevin Wittal, Regional Vice President of Minuteman Press International Headquarters (MPIHQ), among others.

The celebration provided an opportunity for the business to be introduced to the Markham community and for its range of printing, graphic design, signage, promotional products, and marketing solutions to be showcased. Kevin Wittal gave a speech welcoming attendees to the event. During his speech, Kevin said,“As Regional Vice President for Minuteman Press in Ontario, one of the most rewarding parts of my role is seeing someone's plans become a business with their name on the door, a team behind them, and a community ready to welcome them. Today is one of those moments. To the new ownership team: Congratulations! You should be proud of what you've accomplished. We're delighted to have you as part of the Minuteman Press family, and we look forward to supporting you as you build your business here in Markham.”

A Shared Vision and Diverse Professional Experience

The business has been established through the combined efforts of a team with complementary expertise in information technology, business and project management, marketing, customer relations, finance, strategic planning, and business operations. By bringing these diverse professional strengths together, an opportunity was created to build a sustainable business while contributing to the local economy and strengthening relationships within the Markham business community.









In a written statement, Mahajabin and Pubuduni shared,“The Markham community has been very welcoming and supportive. We have received encouraging feedback from our customers and local businesses, and we truly appreciate the relationships we are beginning to build. We look forward to becoming an active part of the Markham business community and developing long-term relationships with our customers. Our message is that we are here to be more than just a printer - we want to be a trusted local partner for businesses and organizations. From business cards, brochures, flyers and stationery to signage, banners, promotional products and other marketing materials, we can help businesses communicate professionally and strengthen their brands. Print remains an important and effective way for businesses to connect with customers, build credibility, increase brand recognition, and create a lasting impression. Our goal is to provide dependable service, quality products, and solutions tailored to each customer's needs.”

Why Minuteman Press?

The owners explain why they chose Minuteman Press for their new business, saying,“We chose Minuteman Press for its established business model, recognized brand, comprehensive training, proven operational systems, and ongoing franchise support. As new franchise owners, two weeks of intensive, hands-on training were completed, covering production, operations, sales, marketing, pricing, software, and customer service. A strong foundation was thereby established for managing the business effectively, with continued guidance and support being provided by the Minuteman Press team.”

Since opening, a warm welcome and encouraging feedback have been received from local customers and businesses. Strong emphasis is being placed on dependable service, quality products, and solutions tailored to individual customer needs.

Through a comprehensive range of printing and marketing services-including business cards, brochures, flyers, stationery, banners, signage, and promotional products-businesses and organizations are being supported in communicating professionally, strengthening their brands, and reaching their customers effectively.

Looking Ahead

The future of Minuteman Press in Markham will be shaped by a commitment to quality, integrity, customer satisfaction, and sustainable growth.“We are most excited about growing Minuteman Press in Markham into a trusted local partner for businesses, organizations, and the wider community. Our combined backgrounds give us a strong foundation to approach the business from different perspectives, including technology, business management, economics, operations, and public-sector experience. We look forward to using those strengths to provide excellent service, develop long-term customer relationships, expand our services, and continue growing the business.”

The team concludes,“We believe one of our greatest strengths is the diversity of experience within our ownership team. Each of us brings a different professional perspective, but we share the same commitment to quality, customer service, integrity, and long-term growth. Our goal is not simply to provide printing services, but to understand our customers' businesses and become a dependable partner for their printing, signage, promotional, and marketing needs. We are very excited about this new chapter and look forward to building strong relationships throughout Markham and the surrounding communities.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at