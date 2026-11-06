Canary Capital Launches The First U.S. Spot Staked INJ ETF (Ticker: INJC)

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canary Capital Group LLC ("Canary Capital"), a digital asset investment management firm, today announced the launch of the Canary Staked INJ ETF ( Ticker: INJC ), listed on Nasdaq. The Fund seeks to provide exposure to the price of INJ, the native token of the Injective blockchain network. In addition, the Fund also seeks to earn additional INJ through participation in the Injective network's proof-of-stake validation process, with net staking rewards reflected in the Fund's net asset value.

"The Canary Staked INJ ETF gives investors access to a blockchain purpose-built for finance through a familiar exchange-traded structure, while also enabling investors to benefit from potential staking rewards," said Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital. "Injective was designed from the ground up for trading, tokenization, markets, and financial applications. We believe investors are increasingly looking past the largest digital assets and toward the specialized networks building the next generation of on-chain financial infrastructure."

Injective is a Layer-1 blockchain designed to serve as the technological foundation for on-chain finance. Its purpose-built architecture offers developers pre-built, plug-and-play financial modules, including a fully onchain order book exchange module, enabling rapid development of tokenization, trading, derivatives, and other financial applications. INJ is used to secure the network through staking, to participate in governance, and to pay transaction and trading fees.

The network also features a unique Community Buyback mechanism that regularly removes INJ from circulation using a portion of revenue generated by applications on the network. Injective has tokenized over 1 Billion in assets to date*, ranking it among the top blockchains for Real-World Assets (RWAs). As of October 22nd, 2026, Injective had processed more than 3.13 billion transactions and permanently burned more than 7.27 million INJ (~58 million USD) across its monthly token buybacks. In addition, the analytics platform Token Terminal reports approximately 257,300* monthly active addresses on Injective.

Recent upgrades include Injective Mint, which enables institutions to issue and manage tokenized assets with controls over ownership and transfers. Injective also showcased CypherOS which provides a full stack privacy platform capable of enabling confidential trading, transactions and tokenization. Also, over $25 million* of the native USDC stablecoin has been issued on Injective to support payments and settlement across the network.

“Investors can now gain exposure to INJ through the brokerage accounts they already use,” said Eric Chen, Co-Founder of Injective Foundation.“We built Injective to bring financial markets onchain. Canary's launch connects that mission to a broader base of investors, giving them a familiar way to access the asset that powers Injective.”

For more information on INJC, click here.

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Canary Capital

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About Canary Capital

Canary Capital is an investment management firm that blends rigorous risk management, strategic foresight, and innovative thinking to deliver private placement strategies, crypto hedge fund solutions, treasury management solutions, and publicly traded funds, with a focus on enterprise technology.

About Injective:

Injective is the first blockchain purpose-built for finance, enabling users, institutions, and AI agents to trade, tokenize, and transact at scale. Proudly made in America, Injective provides foundational blockchain infrastructure for global markets, with embedded financial primitives spanning stablecoins, real-world assets, payments, and programmable perpetuals through a unified onchain engine. Injective is used by Fortune 500 companies, banks, fintechs, and governments to power an open economy where any asset can be accessed anytime, from anywhere. Builders can deploy across multiple virtual machines like EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine) and WASM (WebAssembly), connect to native financial modules, and launch markets with deep liquidity from day one. INJ is the native token powering the rapidly growing Injective ecosystem and the new internet economy.

*As of October 2026

USDC - USDC is a stable digital dollar enabling fast, cheap, global blockchain transactions.

The Canary Staked INJ ETF (Ticker: INJC) is an exchange-traded product that is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act") and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as ETFs and mutual funds registered under the 1940 Act. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. An investment in INJC is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility and is not suitable for investors who cannot afford the loss of their entire investment.

The Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses should be considered before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information, and it may be obtained at INJC/prospectus/. Read it carefully before investing.

An investment in INJC is not a direct investment in INJ. Staking rewards are not indicative of the Fund's performance, are not guaranteed, and may change frequently, including experiencing significant declines. Digital assets, such as INJ, are a relatively new asset class, and the market for digital assets is subject to rapid changes and uncertainty. Digital assets are largely unregulated and digital asset investments may be more susceptible to fraud and manipulation than more regulated investments.

INJC is subject to rapid price swings, including as a result of actions and statements by influencers and the media, change of assets, and other factors. There is no assurance that INJC will maintain its value over the long-term.

Staking provides the Trust with the opportunity to create and earn additional INJ. The Trust will be entitled to all INJ generated by the Trust's staking, after deduction of certain staking-related expenses. This additional INJ will increase the net assets of the Trust, benefiting Shareholders.

Certain of such INJ may be treated as income to the Trust and may be held for future distribution to Shareholders, subject to procedures and requirements disclosed elsewhere in the Prospectus.

Staking comes with a risk of loss of INJ. None of the Fund's assets, including any staked assets, are subject to the protections enjoyed by depositors with Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) or Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) member institutions. The staked assets may also be subject to“slashing” penalties. Slashings occur when a validator attests to two different histories of the chain and penalties occur when a validator is offline for a prolonged period of time. The Fund itself will not engage in staking activities, including the operation of a validator node. Instead, the staking program will be administered by the Fund's sponsor, who will utilize service providers including the custodians and staking providers. While the Fund's sponsor does not expect the activities of the staking providers to result in slashing penalties, there can be no guarantee that slashing penalties will not occur. Furthermore, the custodians' and staking providers' liability to the Fund for the actions associated with the Staking Program is limited, and the custodians and staking providers may lack the assets or insurance in order to support the recovery of any losses incurred. Accordingly, there can be no guarantee that the Fund would recover any of its staked assets, or the value thereof, if it is subject to slashing or penalties.

The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Paralel Distributors LLC, Marketing Agent. Paralel is unaffiliated with Canary Capital.

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Sarah Cohen

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at