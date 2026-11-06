DAN GREANEY USA: Simpsons Writer Dan Greaney Brings Presidential Campaign Tour To Springfield, USA November 524

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The longtime Simpsons writer and progressive Republican presidential candidate will visit Springfields across America to explore shared concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presidential candidate Dan Greaney will bring his“Springfield, USA” tour on the road November 5–24, traveling through 17 Springfields across the country, from New Hampshire to California. The tour will bring Greaney to communities in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Idaho, Michigan, Illinois, Nebraska, South Dakota, Oregon, and California, advancing a central premise of his campaign: Springfield is America.

A longtime writer and producer for The Simpsons, Greaney is running for president as a progressive Republican at a moment of deep political division and declining trust in American institutions. His campaign is built around a simple question: What if the country's way forward begins not with choosing sides, but with finding common ground?

For Greaney, Springfield offers a starting point for that conversation. Rather than treating the American public as a collection of political constituencies, he intends to engage with people where they live.“The Simpsons never said which Springfield the family lived in because the town was meant to stand in for all of them,” says Greaney.“If I want to follow the show's example and use Springfield as a lens for understanding America, I need to go to all the Springfields, or at least as many as I can.”

Greaney will attend the Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce's 2026 Super 60 on Friday, November 6, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., followed by a meeting with Chamber CEO Diana Szynal in Springfield, MA. The engagement is part of Greaney's broader effort to connect with local leaders, hear directly from the community, and explore the issues shaping the future of American life. Additional meetings and engagements are being coordinated throughout the November 5–24 tour.

ABOUT DAN GREANEY

Dan Greaney is running for president as a progressive Republican, advocating for a politics centered on making everyday life more affordable for working and middle-class Americans, strengthening democratic accountability, and renewing the country's sense of common purpose. He is best known for writing the episode of The Simpsons that“predicted” the Trump presidency.

CONTACT: MIEKE MARPLE, CAMPAIGN DIRECTOR

...; ...

650-384-5448

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at