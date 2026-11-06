Afognak Native Corporation Announces Autumn Sellars As Interim CEO
Under her leadership, Alcyon received numerous awards and recognition of contract excellence from both NASA and the Small Business Administration. Sellars also served as a Systems Engineer for Lockheed Martin. She earned both a Bachelor's in Computer Engineering and a Master's of Science in Management of Technology from Vanderbilt University.
Afognak's Board of Directors recognizes that Autumn is a well-respected business leader within our organization and in the government contracting field. Her reputation for excellence and developing teams strategically has added value to Alutiiq, LLC. Afognak looks forward to her leadership in this expanded role.
Sellars remarked,“I am honored to take on the role of Interim CEO and excited to advance strategic efforts across the Corporation. This is an important time for Afognak Native Corporation on the eve of its 50th Anniversary, and I am committed to leading the management team into this next era.”CONTACT: Contact: Malia Villegas, SVP Community Investments,...
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