Close Up Radio Honors Dr. Lloyd L. Pipersburgh, DAS (H.C.), MBA And Retired NYPD Detective First Grade

Retired Detective First Grade Lloyd L. Pipersburgh receives an honorary doctorate from Universidad Azteca

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- When an NYPD officer or civilian employee dies in the line of duty, the department loses a colleague and a friend, while the family loses unimaginably more. For much of his career, Lloyd L. Pipersburgh did his part to make sure neither the individual's professional service nor their humanity is forgotten.

On October 29, 2026, that retired Detective First Grade was recognized for service that went above and beyond with a Doctor of Advanced Studies in Social Science, honoris causa, conferred by Universidad Azteca in Mexico. The honor arrives on a date rich with personal significance: exactly 35 years after Pipersburgh graduated from the Police Academy at Madison Square Garden on October 29, 1991.

“Receiving this recognition on the same date allows me to reflect with gratitude on the people who guided me, along with the colleagues with whom I served,” Pipersburgh shares.

Ensuring the Fallen Are Never Forgotten

Serving as liaison to families of fallen officers for 23 years, Pipersburgh was often present beside surviving families from the moment the terrible news was given, throughout the funeral services. He often remained with families years after to assist members until the day he retired. He preserved their legacies and honored their sacrifice in the city's permanent record and posted Fallen Finest memorials on Twitter (@NYPDdcer). Each year, before the anniversary of their deaths, Piperburgh would update Fallen Finest memorials with milestones achieved by family members. As his unit's historian, Pipersburgh didn't stop at biographies and memorial tributes; he guided children of fallen officers toward college scholarships to ensure a legacy of service would extend into the future.

“Families entrusted me with their stories. I was writing the historical record not only for them, but for posterity,” Pipersburgh reflects.“I am honored to be a source of support and representation. Whatever title accompanies my name, service remains my primary responsibility.”

Beginning in 2002, Pipersburgh also proposed, designed and implemented several Microsoft Access databases to manage the workload for the Employee Relations Section of the Police Commissioner's office. Prior to these databases, the unit was handling all information using paper logs. Today, the NYPD still relies on those databases to generate reports related to member deaths, illnesses and injuries, whether on or off duty.

His tenure in Employee Relations (now called Family Assistance) reflects his broader commitment to the department's moral foundation. As coordinator of the NYPD's Integrity Review Board, Pipersburgh managed official departmental recognition for employees who displayed exemplary conduct.“If an officer was offered a bribe and made the arrest, that information came through me. My job was to confirm the circumstances and present the officer for recognition by the police commissioner,” he explains.

An Unlikely Path to the Badge

Born in Belize and raised in Brooklyn, Pipersburgh's early career centered on faith and community. Through his church involvement, he taught religious education, conducted missionary work, and founded a community-based theater group. Through the Bishop's Leadership Project, he led leadership seminars and retreats while delivering public addresses throughout New York City's five boroughs under the auspices of Roman Catholic parishes and schools.

In 1988, he volunteered with the NYPD Auxiliary Police, eventually transitioning to the Transit Police before joining the NYPD in 1995. Over his law enforcement career, Pipersburgh taught at the Police Academy and coordinated the department's Integrity Review Board.

Brooklyn Roots: Faith, Theater, and Community Awakening

On stage and in the pews, Pipersburgh founded The Celestials, a youth theater group dedicated to making scripture accessible to a new generation through drama.“I felt that perhaps scripture, with its 'thees' and 'thous,' had lost the appeal to the modern mind,” he recalls.“So I decided to produce modern plays based on stories of scripture, which helped to engage our youth as a community.”

At age 25, that safe haven was shaken when Pipersburgh discovered used crack vials outside the church youth center. Pipersburgh admits,“Seeing that drug paraphernalia alarmed me greatly,” he recalls. In his role as Director of Missionary Activities, he met with officers at the local precinct to discuss his concerns. That meeting helped plant the seed for what would become his calling.

Around the same time, his acting agent asked if he ever considered“being a cop.” Pipersburgh shares with a laugh,“I thought he meant acting as a police officer in a movie!” After a while, the idea began to resonate deeply, giving him a meaningful connection between his faith and real impact. Though initially hesitant, Pipersburgh made the unlikely choice to lead by example.

Five Years in the Subway: Policing With Principle

As a transit officer during one of New York's most violent periods, he served five years in a subway system plagued by crime.“We were bringing in over 2,500 homicides a year back then. The situation really was out of control,” he notes.

As a plainclothes officer, Pipersburgh drew on his theater experience by posing as an Transit Authority construction worker, giving potential fare evaders the impression that no police were present. With a clear view of the turnstiles and exit gate, he could radio descriptions and directions of travel to fellow officers positioned out of sight.“We were able to confiscate quite a few guns and drugs this way, and supervisors always got a kick out of my construction worker costume,” he shares.

Arrests were never his sole metric. His commitment was, and still is, to integrity and principle, operating on the conviction that“Integrity is about building trust, renewing character, and doing the right thing, especially when no one is watching.”

Teaching the Next Generation

In 1996, Pipersburgh became a law instructor at the Police Academy. Drawing on his own early doubts about entering law enforcement, he offered recruits reassurance and a perspective grounded in service.“I would tell them, 'Police work properly done is a ministry,'” he recalls.“By ministry, I meant service to the people, not evangelization. Although my own life journey was rooted in faith.”

A Vision for Modern Policing

Pipersburgh's public service philosophy cuts through today's polarized debate, offering a refreshing counterpoint:“Successful policing means less police,” a principle he credits to former Police Commissioner Bill Bratton. Pipersburgh advocates for strengthening community mechanisms, renewing character development in public schools, and creating genuine dialogue between criminal justice professionals and advocates for social change.

He acknowledges that modern challenges are amplified by technology and media:“In effect, the media and Big Tech are traumatizing the police and the public. One incident happens and the cell phone/media magnifies it 10,000 times. When viewed in this context, police are doing an extraordinary job with restraint.”

Pipersburgh speaks with candor about the profession's human dimension:“Two types of people are attracted to police work: those who want to serve and those who want to rule. If you're here to serve, you will have a wonderful and rewarding career. If you're here to rule, you may very well end up in jail.”

A New Chapter

Pipersburgh retired from the NYPD in 2025 after earning an MBA from Hodges University in 2024. He is now working to create an integrity culture by writing and speaking on leadership, integrity, faith, and community relations. His WISDOMS series, published regularly on LinkedIn, examines what true leadership demands of those who hold it.

Consulting as a thought leader, Pipersburgh is passionate about guiding conversations that bring together social justice advocates and criminal justice professionals. He offers practical experience, integrity, a history of mentoring, and a willingness to tackle difficult questions about recidivism, character education and public trust.“If we can get on the same page about our real goals, everything else will follow.”

The honorary degree conferral is separate from the convocation (graduation) ceremony to be held at a later date which will be announced in December.

About Dr. Lloyd L. Pipersburgh, DAS (h.c.), MBA

Dr. Lloyd L. Pipersburgh, DAS (h.c.), MBA, is a Belize-born, Brooklyn-based retired NYPD Detective First Grade, writer, and public speaker. His 49-year career in service to others includes religious education, theatre and film, law enforcement and police academy law instruction, community affairs, historical preservation, technological developments and assistance to the families of fallen officers. His writing and media appearances address leadership, integrity, faith, and public service.

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Close Up Radio Honors Dr. Lloyd L. Pipersburgh, DAS (h.c.), MBA and Retired NYPD Detective First Grade News Provided By Close Up Television & Radio November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Religion



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