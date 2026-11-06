Onni Capital Launches House Of Clubs Golf Suites In Phoenix's Biltmore Area, Opening To The Public November 13

House of Clubs Golf Suites Now Open

New in Phoenix: House of Clubs Golf Suites, private TrackMan golf suites by Onni Capital. Open house Nov 12, 3-7pm. Bookings open Nov 13.

- Cristina Bosch, Director of Multifamily & Commercial MarketingPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Onni Capital announced the launch of House of Clubs Golf Suites, a new private indoor golf club owned by Onni, at 5055 N. 32nd Street, Suite 201, in Phoenix's Biltmore area. The club will host an Opening Night Preview open house on Thursday, November 12, from 3 to 7 p.m., and opens to the public for bookings on Friday, November 13.Opening Night Preview: great golf, good company, a first look insideGuests are invited to explore the suites, try TrackMan, enjoy light bites and refreshments, and discover Founding Membership. Bring a friend, take a few swings, and make yourself part of the club. RSVP atHouse of Clubs combines luxury private golf suites and TrackMan technology with the feel of a membership club, without the formality of a traditional country club. Members and guests can practice, compete, or play courses from around the world indoors, whether they're serious golfers sharpening their game or beginners who just want to play without pressure."House of Clubs is a new kind of club for Phoenix: private, social, and open around the clock," said Cristina Bosch, Director of Multifamily & Commercial Marketing, USA, at Onni. "We built it for golfers at every level who want a great place to play, practice, and connect, and our November 12 open house is the perfect chance to come see it for yourself."What members get:- 24/7 access to private golf suites- 24/7 booking- Events rolling out through the year- Founding Membership pricing locked in for early membersThe interior draws from classic private clubs and game rooms, with a more current, approachable feel. Located near 32nd Street and Camelback Road, House of Clubs serves Biltmore, Arcadia, Paradise Valley, and the surrounding Phoenix neighborhoods.Frequently asked questionsWhat is House of Clubs?A private indoor golf club in Phoenix with TrackMan-equipped golf suites, launched by Onni Capital.Where is it?5055 N. 32nd Street, Suite 201, Phoenix, AZ 85018, near 32nd Street and Camelback Road.When is the open house?Thursday, November 12, from 3 to 7 p.m.When can I book?House of Clubs opens to the public for bookings on Friday, November 13, at houseofclubsgolfHow do I join?Founding Memberships are available now at houseofclubsgolfAbout House of Clubs Golf SuitesHouse of Clubs Golf Suites, operated by House of Clubs Golf LLC, is a private indoor golf club in Phoenix, Arizona, offering TrackMan-equipped golf suites, 24/7 member access, and a relaxed club atmosphere. A Place to Stay, Play, and Belong.About Onni CapitalOnni Capital is Onni Group 's investment and innovation platform for venture capital, private equity, and technology. It acquires businesses, backs founders, and invests for the long term. More at onniAbout Onni GroupFor more than 50 years, Onni has been building communities for people to live, work, and play across Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Phoenix, Toronto, and Vancouver. Onni Group has constructed over 17,000 new homes, owns and manages more than 12,000 rental apartments, has built more than 19 million square feet of office, retail, and industrial space, and has an additional 28 million square feet of space in different phases of development. More at onni

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Onni Capital Launches House of Clubs Golf Suites in Phoenix's Biltmore Area, Opening to the Public November 13 News Provided By Onni Capital November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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