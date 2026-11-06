Pumasai Unveils Pumas 2.9 With Advanced Scientific Modeling & Simulation For Clinical Pharmacology And Pharmacometrics

PumasAI

Latest release delivers expanded modeling capabilities, improved computational performance, and greater reproducibility for advanced pharmacometric workflows

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PumasAI, an AI-powered clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics company transforming how pharmaceutical teams work, today announced the release of Pumas 2.9, introducing significant enhancements that improve computational performance, estimation stability, reproducibility, and support for increasingly sophisticated pharmacometric workflows.

Building on the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities introduced in Pumas 2.8 through PumasAide, the latest release strengthens the scientific engine that powers modern model-informed drug development. Pumas 2.9 delivers improvements across estimation methods, model flexibility, diagnostics, distributed computing, and user experience, helping pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations analyze complex data with greater confidence and efficiency.

"Pumas was built to help scientists solve increasingly complex problems without adding unnecessary complexity to their workflows," said Dr. Vijay Ivaturi, Co-Founder and CEO of PumasAI. "Pumas 2.9 continues that mission by strengthening the core modeling platform with faster computation, greater stability, and expanded capabilities that allow researchers to spend more time generating scientific insight."

Major enhancements in Pumas 2.9 include:

- Expanded Advanced Estimation, with continued enhancements to the experimental Monte Carlo Expectation Maximization (MCEM) and Variational Expectation Maximization (VEM) estimation methods improve stability, reliability, and support for increasingly complex nonlinear mixed-effects models.

- Improved Computational Performance, incorporating new multithreading capabilities, distributed computing enhancements, and intelligent load balancing accelerate simulations, diagnostics, inference, and estimation across demanding modeling workflows.

- Greater Reproducibility, bringing improvements to deterministic calculations and reproducible inference across parallel computing environments help ensure greater consistency and confidence in scientific results.

- Expanded Modeling Flexibility, with new support for ordered parameter domains, enhanced covariate selection, richer prediction outputs, expanded error model capabilities, and additional inference tools provide scientists with greater flexibility when building sophisticated pharmacometric models.

- Enhanced User Experience, including Improved diagnostics, clearer documentation, expanded error reporting, and numerous workflow refinements simplify model development while helping users identify and resolve issues more efficiently.

Pumas continues to provide pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations with a single integrated platform for clinical pharmacology and pharmacometrics, allowing teams to perform nonlinear mixed-effects (NLME) modeling, optimal design, Bayesian analyses, SAEM, Monte Carlo Expectation Maximization (MCEM), Variational Expectation Maximization (VEM), clinical trial simulation, machine learning, noncompartmental analysis, and bioequivalence studies within one unified software environment.

By eliminating fragmented workflows across multiple software platforms, organizations can reduce operational complexity, accelerate analyses, and dedicate more time to scientific decision-making throughout the drug development lifecycle.

"Every release of Pumas is driven by the same objective," added Ivaturi. "Our responsibility is to give scientists the most advanced computational tools available while making those tools faster, more reliable, and easier to use. As clinical pharmacology continues to evolve, we remain committed to delivering innovations that help researchers ask better questions, explore more possibilities, and accelerate the development of new therapies."

Pumas 2.9 is available through the fully validated JuliaHub cloud environment and for desktop deployment. Students, professors, and academic researchers may also receive complimentary access for non-commercial education and research.

For additional information about Pumas 2.9, visit our-products/pumas.

About PumasAI

PumasAI is an award-winning global healthcare intelligence company with a vision to accelerate precision healthcare to patients. Proprietary software and AI tools developed by the company includes the Pumas suite of products, an integrated modeling and simulation platform designed to multiply productivity across the drug development lifecycle. Scientists at PumasAI provide consulting with leading pharmaceutical innovators in clinical pharmacology, model-informed drug development (MIDD), pharmacometrics, front-end applications, and more.

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PumasAI Unveils Pumas 2.9 with Advanced Scientific Modeling & Simulation for Clinical Pharmacology and Pharmacometrics News Provided By McLean Media November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, Science, World & Regional



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