Solstice Kitchen And Bath Launches SKB Express To Make Quality Kitchen Remodeling More Accessible

A kitchen remodeled by Solstice Kitchen & Bath, a design-build remodeler in Crofton, MD.

SKB Express gives Crofton-area homeowners a more affordable kitchen remodel that keeps the existing layout, with the same SKB crew behind the work.

- Scott Dell, Owner, Solstice Kitchen & BathCROFTON, MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Solstice Kitchen and Bath (SKB) MHIC 127642, a design-build kitchen and bath remodeling firm based in Crofton, MD, announces the launch of a brand new service designed to give area homeowners greater choice when planning a kitchen remodel. SKB Express offers more affordable kitchen remodeling, but with the same SKB crew, allowing homeowners to benefit from the SKB team's experience while staying within their remodeling budget.SKB Express is designed for kitchen remodeling projects that keep the existing layout, without moving walls or relocating key services. Homeowners work with the SKB team to create a design that fits the existing layout while updating everything else, from cabinetry to countertops, flooring, plumbing fixtures, and other finishes. Clients also benefit from Solstice's experienced installation team and project management, ensuring they get the same level of service and quality local homeowners expect from the SKB team.The new SKB Express service sits alongside Solstice Signature, SKB's fully custom design-build service. With Solstice Signature, the SKB team rethinks how the whole room works, moving walls and relocating plumbing when the layout calls for it. SKB Express is for kitchens with good bones: the layout works, but the cabinetry and finishes are tired. It's also a chance to add the storage many original builders left out, such as roll-out shelves for pots and pans, trash and recycling pullouts, narrow utensil pullouts, and deep drawers with peg organizers for dishes. These are the details that make a kitchen easier to use every day, and they fit within the existing footprint.According to SKB owner Derek Mahoney,“A lot of kitchens around Crofton look dated, but what really frustrates people is digging around a drawer for their utensils, taking 5 minutes to find the spice they want to use, or having the stinky trash can in the middle of the kitchen. With SKB Express, we keep the layout that already works and add the storage the original builder left out, so the kitchen looks fresh and works better every day.”Because the layout stays in place, SKB Express keeps the overall cost of the project in check. SKB's designers know where each dollar makes the biggest difference, so homeowners get the most from their budget.SKB Express follows a clear design process, so homeowners always know what comes next. It starts with a phone call to talk through the project and see whether SKB Express is the right fit. Next, the SKB team measures the kitchen and builds a design around its existing layout. The homeowner then sits down with an SKB designer to make product selections. Finally, the same experienced SKB crew handles the installation and sees every detail through to the finish. Scott Dell, SKB owner, says,“An Express kitchen gets the same crew and the same standard as every project we've put our name on. Our guys install it like it's going into a neighbor's house, because usually it is.” Learn more at solsticekitchenandbath.Solstice Kitchen & Bath is a design-build kitchen and bathroom remodeler in Crofton, MD, serving Annapolis, Bowie, Severna Park, Odenton, and communities across Anne Arundel County. The company creates spaces that balance beauty, functionality, and lasting value. Owners Derek Mahoney and Scott Dell each bring 20 years of experience in the building and remodeling industry, plus a love of innovative design and craftsmanship. Derek is the lead designer, and Scott manages all project installations.

Keli Raiford

Solstice Kitchen & Bath

+1 831-236-7807

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Solstice Kitchen and Bath Launches SKB Express to Make Quality Kitchen Remodeling More Accessible News Provided By Spilt Media November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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