Reside Admissions Joins National Datacare

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Industry-first connection between admissions and resident fund management will turn admissions into a revenue driver for LTC operators

- Ari Shabat, Chief Revenue Officer, Reside AdmissionsCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reside Admissions, the admissions workflow management platform for long-term care, announced today that it is now a wholly owned subsidiary of National Datacare (NDC), which has provided resident trust fund and Medicaid billing services to long-term care operators since 1981.Reside manages the entire admissions process, from referral acceptance through the move-in. Unlike e-signature tools, Reside routes each task to the right person, tracks what's complete and what's missing, and builds requirements like PASRRs, arbitration agreements, and consents directly into the workflow. More than 1,100 facilities across the country use Reside today.The companies are building an industry-first direct API connection between Reside and NDC's Resident Fund Management Service (RFMS), which redirects residents' Social Security benefits to the facility. To redirect a new resident's benefit, RFMS paperwork must be completed and submitted in time to meet Social Security's monthly cutoff. Delays between admission and submission can miss the deadline, causing difficult, often impossible, AR to collect. With the new connection, RFMS paperwork completed in Reside at admission will be submitted to RFMS electronically, in minutes.“Admissions teams work incredibly hard to welcome every new resident,” said Ari Shabat, founder and CEO of Reside Admissions.“They deserve tools that work just as hard for them. That's why we built Reside, to manage every step of the admissions process, from referral acceptance through move-in. Joining NDC makes it even more powerful. With our new RFMSconnect module, the paperwork completed at admission will go straight through, so operators can count on getting paid for care they're already providing. And that's just the first thing we'll build together.”“Admissions is the starting point for virtually every resident relationship,” said Leigh Powell, CEO of National Datacare.“It shapes everything that follows, from Medicaid eligibility and billing to the resident and family experience. Reside complements our core mission: helping long-term care providers simplify complex administrative processes, operate more efficiently, and devote more attention to resident care.”Reside and NDC customers will continue working with their current teams. Existing agreements remain in place.About ResideAdmissions 3.0 is here. Through its connected admissions and workflow management platform, Reside Admissions helps long-term care operators replace fragmented, manual admissions with a consistent, repeatable process designed to scale. Giving leaders the visibility, control, and confidence needed to run admissions reliably across facilities, teams, and volume.As the industry shifts toward value-based care, admissions can no longer rely on variability or tribal knowledge. Reside brings structure and accountability to every step. Critical information is captured, responsibilities are clear, and compliance supports long-term outcomes. For teams, admissions feel calmer and more focused. For operators, they run the same way, every time.Trusted by more than 1,100 facilities and a top 10% PointClickCare Marketplace Partner, Reside helps organizations reduce friction and build the operational foundation required for value-based care, from referral forward.About National DatacareFounded in 1981, National Datacare (NDC) provides resident trust fund management, direct deposit, and Medicaid billing services for long-term care operators nationwide, including 14 of the 15 largest long-term care providers.

Bonni Kaplan DeWoskin

Reside Admissions

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Reside Admissions Joins National Datacare News Provided By Reside Admissions November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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