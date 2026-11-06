AURA DEER Makes Second Jewelry Donation To The Other Side Academy

A recipient smiles while holding a handcrafted beaded bracelet and its gift packaging during AURA DEER's second jewelry donation to The Other Side Academy in Denver, Colorado.

A recipient displays a handcrafted beaded necklace with a pendant as part of AURA DEER's second jewelry donation to The Other Side Academy in 2026.

A recipient smiles while presenting a handcrafted beaded necklace received through AURA DEER's continued support of The Other Side Academy in Denver, Colorado.

The Hong Kong-based cultural jewelry brand continues its support of The Other Side Academy with a second donation of handcrafted jewelry in 2026.

HONG KONG, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AURA DEER, an independent cultural jewelry brand operated by AURA DEER LIMITED, has completed its second jewelry donation to the Denver campus of The Other Side Academy (TOSA). The shipment was sent on October 8, 2026, and the Academy received the donation on October 19. It follows the brand's first contribution to the organization in 2025.

The donated pieces included handcrafted bracelets and necklaces intended as personal gifts for members of the Academy community. Images and video shared with AURA DEER show recipients opening packages and examining the jewelry.

A Continuing Connection

The second contribution extends a relationship that began in 2025. AURA DEER selected the pieces as personal gifts, recognizing that items of everyday wear can take on different significance for each recipient. The initiative is a modest, tangible way for the brand to remain connected with the Academy community.

The brand's design philosophy centers on six intentions: Protection, Endurance, Commitment, Good Fortune, Remembrance and Clarity. Commitment and Endurance are especially relevant to the brand's decision to support a community that emphasizes accountability, practical learning and long-term effort.

About The Other Side Academy

The Other Side Academy is a nonprofit organization that operates residential training communities in Denver, Colorado, and Salt Lake City, Utah. Its programs emphasize personal accountability, peer support, life skills and vocational training. Students take part in structured residential learning while developing practical skills through the Academy's businesses and daily operations.

About AURA DEER

AURA DEER is an independent cultural jewelry brand operated by AURA DEER LIMITED, headquartered in Hong Kong. The brand develops handcrafted jewelry using carved yak bone, silver, brass and natural stones, with Dzi beads, carved motifs and Vajra-inspired forms that draw on Tibetan cultural references.

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AURA DEER x The Other Side Academy | Jewelry Donation 2026

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AURA DEER Makes Second Jewelry Donation to The Other Side Academy News Provided By AURA DEER LIMITED November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education



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