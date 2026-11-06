MENAFN - EIN Presswire) High-authority links lost their AI visibility edge in Q3. Victorious finds the number of sites mentioning and linking to a brand predicts whether AI names it.

- Michael Transon, CEO, VictoriousSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The small advantage that links from high-authority websites gave brands in AI search has mostly disappeared, according to the Q3 2026 Search Report from Victorious. In the second quarter, links from sites with an Ahrefs Domain Rating of 50 or higher added a small amount of predictive power beyond a brand's total number of linking websites. In the third quarter, that extra lift fell from 0.14 to 0.03, close to zero. The report analyzed about 16,500 AI answers across nine platforms for 161 brands in five industries.Victorious, an SEO and AEO agency that works on AI search visibility for mid-market and enterprise companies, found a simpler predictor of whether AI names a brand: how many websites mention it and how many link to it.The number of websites linking to a brand had a moderate correlation with being named, 0.49 on a scale where 1 is a perfect match, in both quarters. The number of websites mentioning a brand added predictive power of its own. Beyond those two counts, nothing else Victorious tested added much, including branded search volume, Google Business Profile reviews, and whether links were follow or nofollow. Only about 6 percent of the pages that mention a brand also link to it, so the two counts mostly capture different coverage."In the second quarter, we found that links from high-authority websites gave brands a small extra lift beyond the raw number of links they had," said Michael Transon, CEO of Victorious. "In the third quarter, and I was very surprised to see this, that lift mostly went away."Transon said the answer is breadth. "You need to count the publications, lists, and communities naming your company, and you have to grow that number," he said.He pointed to a measurement most marketing teams already have. "Most SEO tools can count the pages on other websites that mention your brand," Transon said. "Get a baseline, and watch it every quarter."Victorious presents the finding as one quarter's result. The agency archived every brand's link profile and will test high-authority links directly in the fourth quarter by comparing brands that added authoritative links with brands that added ordinary ones.The full Q3 2026 Search Report is available on the Victorious website, and Transon discussed the findings on episode 19 of The Search Signal, the agency's podcast.About VictoriousVictorious is an SEO and AEO agency that helps mid-market and enterprise companies grow their visibility in Google and AI platforms like ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, and Perplexity. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, the agency delivers technical SEO, content strategies, and digital PR. Victorious has been named Search Agency of the Year five times by juries of its peers at the US Search Awards, the US Agency Awards, and Search Engine Land.

Jill Maldonado

Victorious

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High-Authority Links Lost Their AI Visibility Edge in Q3, Victorious Finds News Provided By Victorious November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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