Volleybird Named Court Sponsor Of Girls Rule The Courttm In New Partnership With The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

Partnership supports girls' tennis across the Mid-Atlantic, with 20 percent of affiliate-link sales funding the program

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation and Volleybird, the sport discovery company behind premium subscription boxes for tennis, pickleball, padel and golf, today announced a new partnership naming Volleybird a Court Sponsor of Girls Rule the CourtTM, the Foundation's signature initiative that provides free or low-cost tennis and life-skills programming. Since its inception in 2022, Girls Rule the Court has introduced over 2,000 girls to tennis and helped build confidence, character, and community on and off the court. The sponsorship runs through December 2027.

Through the partnership, 20 percent of every purchase made through the Girls Rule the Court affiliate link at volleybird goes directly to Girls Rule the Court, turning gift buying into support for girls' tennis across D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and eastern and southern West Virginia. The partnership also makes Volleybird a presenting sponsor of the 2027 Pauline Betz Addie Cup (June 7-8, 2027, Boar's Head Resort) and puts Volleybird on site at three USTA Mid-Atlantic League tournaments during the term.

"Girls Rule the Court gives girls a place to compete, belong, and grow, on the court and well beyond it. Volleybird was built by women who know firsthand what tennis can give a girl, and their support helps us reach even more girls in the Mid-Atlantic." - Beth Twomey, Chief Operating Officer, USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

"Tennis teaches you how to compete, how to lose, and how to come back the next day. Girls Rule the Court gives girls that start, and it matters. We built Volleybird as players ourselves, and putting our name and our revenue behind this program is the kind of partnership we wanted from day one," said Cassandra Toroian, co-founder of Volleybird.

The Foundation will introduce the partnership to Mid-Atlantic players by email and across Girls Rule the Court social media channels later this month. Volleybird will be acknowledged as a sponsor on USTAMidAtlanticFoundation, GirlsRuleTheCourt, and the Girls Rule the Court program landing page.

About the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation

The USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to promoting tennis and its physical, social, and emotional health benefits across D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and eastern/southern West Virginia. Guided by core principles of Community, Character, and Well-Being, the Foundation reached more than 114,500 youth in 2025 through tennis programs - including nearly 70,000 students through school-based initiatives. By investing in public facilities, youth scholarships, and character development, the Foundation is working toward its vision of "tennis in every community." Learn more at USTAMidAtlanticFoundation.

About Volleybird

Volleybird is a premium sport discovery company serving tennis, pickleball, padel, and golf players across the U.S. Founded by serious amateur athletes Tracy Thomas and Cassandra Toroian, Volleybird hunts down the gear, apparel, and lifestyle products that most players would never find on their own, from established brands to emerging makers redefining the sport. Volleybird's flagship subscription box delivers $200+ of hand-picked, sport-specific items every 60 days. The company also operates a wholesale channel, bringing carefully selected sport apparel and product lines to clubs, facilities, and retailers across the U.S. Volleybird has been featured in the New York Post, Florida Tennis Magazine, Fox21 News Colorado, and CBS News Washington DC. Learn more at volleybird.

Media Contacts

Mike Knowles, Inside the Lines Advisory (PR for Volleybird) -..., 205.789.4006

Kaitlyn Kinsey, Director of Marketing and Communications, USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation -..., 703-556-6120 x7088

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Mike Knowles

Inside the Lines Advisory

+1 205-789-4006

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Volleybird Named Court Sponsor of Girls Rule the CourtTM in New Partnership with the USTA Mid-Atlantic Foundation News Provided By volleybird November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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