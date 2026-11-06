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Cancer Gene Therapy Market Size

The Business Research Company's The Cancer Gene Therapy Market Is Projected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion

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LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The field of cancer gene therapy has been advancing rapidly, showing promising growth as it offers innovative treatment options that focus on modifying genetic material to combat cancer more effectively. This emerging medical approach is attracting significant attention due to its potential to transform cancer care with precision and personalization. Let's explore the current market size, driving factors, regional trends, and future outlook for cancer gene therapy.

Market Size and Growth Prospects in the Cancer Gene Therapy Market

The cancer gene therapy market has experienced substantial expansion recently. It is projected to grow from $4.21 billion in 2025 to $4.9 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4%. This historical growth stems from progress in molecular oncology research, an increase in gene therapy clinical trials, heightened biopharmaceutical R&D investment, regulatory approvals of pioneering gene therapies, and advancements in vector manufacturing technologies. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $8.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 16.1%. Factors fueling this growth include growing demand for personalized cancer therapies, expanding investments in cell and gene therapy production, the development of next-generation viral vectors, and a stronger emphasis on combination oncology treatments and precision medicine approaches.

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Understanding Cancer Gene Therapy as a Treatment Method

Cancer gene therapy involves the introduction or alteration of genes within a patient's cells to inhibit cancer growth or enhance the immune system's ability to fight tumors. This therapeutic strategy aims to provide more targeted and less toxic alternatives to traditional cancer treatments, improving outcomes by focusing on the genetic causes of cancer. By manipulating genes, this approach helps the body mount a more effective defense against malignant cells, representing a significant shift in cancer management.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Cancer Gene Therapy Market

One of the primary drivers behind the expansion of the cancer gene therapy market is the rising incidence of cancer globally. Cancer is characterized by the uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that can spread throughout the body, originating from various tissues and organ types. The increasing number of cancer cases is largely linked to longer life expectancy, as the risk of developing cancer rises with age. Gene therapy offers a way to combat cancer by repairing or replacing defective genes to halt tumor growth or boost the immune response against cancer cells. For example, a report released in August 2024 by Macmillan Cancer Support, a UK-based charity, highlighted that over 3 million people in the UK are currently living with cancer, with estimates rising to 3.5 million by 2025, 4 million by 2030, and 5.3 million by 2040. This growing patient population is a significant factor driving the cancer gene therapy market forward.

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Additional Market Growth Stimuli in Cancer Gene Therapy

Besides the increasing patient population, technological innovations and investment surges in gene therapy manufacturing also support market growth. The expansion of next-generation viral vectors and the exploration of combination therapies broaden treatment options and enhance effectiveness. Additionally, the rising adoption of CAR-T and TCR therapies, alongside biomarker-guided approaches, is contributing to more precise and personalized treatments, which is expected to further propel market expansion.

Regional Dynamics Shaping the Cancer Gene Therapy Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the cancer gene therapy market, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and robust research ecosystems. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period, driven by increasing healthcare investments, growing patient awareness, and expanding biopharmaceutical industries. The market analysis encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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The Cancer Gene Therapy Market Is Projected to Reach $8.9 Billion by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional



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