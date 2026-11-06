This Veterans Day, Navy SEAL Veteran Evan Shelline Asks Michigan To Make One Call: A Buddy Check

Evan Shelline, Navy SEAL veteran and founder and president of VETTED

The Veteran Muster founder says the oldest veterans are least likely to ask for company. Southeast Michigan senior living communities can inquire about hosting.

- Evan Shelline, Founder & President, VETTEDTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ahead of Veterans Day, Navy SEAL veteran Evan Shelline is asking people across metro Detroit to do one thing that takes five minutes: call a veteran they know and ask how he or she is doing.Veterans call it a Buddy Check. Shelline, the founder and president of VETTED in Troy, says the call matters most to the men and women who served in Korea and Vietnam, who are now among our nation's oldest Veterans.Veterans who never talked about itMany older veterans have never described their service to their own families. Some came home to a country that did not welcome them. Others simply stopped being around people who had been there.That is why Shelline founded The Veteran Muster: All Present and Accounted For. In the military, a muster is when everyone falls in and is accounted for. A Veteran Muster brings the veterans in a senior living community together, veterans only, for 60 to 90 minutes of camaraderie, remembrance and storytelling. They honor the fallen, remember those still missing, and check in on one another. No one is required to speak.“That peer-to-peer support is vital,” Shelline told listeners of Veterans Radio in October.How to make a Buddy Check- Pick one veteran: a parent, a neighbor, someone from church or the post.- Call rather than text. Ask how they are doing, and then listen.- If they served with someone they have lost touch with, offer to help find that person.- If you are worried about a veteran, the Veterans Crisis Line is free and open all day, every day: dial 988, then press 1.An invitation to senior living communitiesVETTED Veteran Care organizes Veteran Musters with senior living communities in Southeast Michigan, subject to availability. The community provides a room and helps invite its veterans. There is no charge to host or attend, and no services are solicited during the gathering. Every veteran is welcome, from any branch and any era, whether or not they live in the host community.To inquire about hosting a Veteran Muster, visit vettedvc/veteran-muster or email....About Evan Shelline and VETTEDShelline served about a decade in the U.S. Navy, including about six years with the SEAL Teams. In 2024 he founded VETTED, an SBA-certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business in Troy, Michigan that provides in-home care for veterans in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties. He chairs the Veteran Advisory Committee at Lily Hospice and is Senior Vice Commander of Sgt. Stanley F. Romanowski VFW Post 6896.The Veteran Muster is an independent veteran fellowship initiative organized by VETTED Veteran Care. It is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Evan Shelline

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This Veterans Day, Navy SEAL Veteran Evan Shelline Asks Michigan to Make One Call: A Buddy Check News Provided By Vetted November 06, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry



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