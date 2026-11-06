Jitin Prasada Visits Hungary To Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation In Trade, Investment And Technology

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, and Electronics and Information Technology, Jitin Prasada, visited Hungary from November 4-6, 2026, and deepened bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, technology, innovation and industrial development, an official statement said on Friday.

The statement from the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said the visit reflected growing momentum in India-Hungary relations and provided an opportunity to strengthen economic and technological partnerships while supporting broader India-European Union engagement.

Prasada met the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian National Assembly and discussed strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for enhanced cooperation between India and Hungary, including in the broader context of India–European Union relations.

Prasada also met the Minister of Science and Technology of Hungary and discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in emerging technologies, research and innovation. The minister also explored opportunities for greater collaboration between industries and research institutions of the two countries.

Prasada visited the Hungarian University of Agriculture and Life Sciences (MATE), one of Central Europe's leading agricultural research and educational institutions to explore potential cooperation in agricultural research, agri-technology, innovation and sustainable agricultural practices.

Prasada also visited Gedeon Richter Plc., a leading Hungarian pharmaceutical company with an established manufacturing presence in India through Richter Themis Medicare (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The visit highlighted existing industrial linkages between the two countries and opportunities for further collaboration in pharmaceutical manufacturing, research and development and healthcare technologies.

Prasada addressed the India–Hungary Business Seminar in Budapest, attended by more than 100 business representatives on November 5. The minister highlighted the significant potential for expanding bilateral trade and investment and called upon Indian and Hungarian companies to explore new business opportunities, forge stronger partnerships and deepen industrial cooperation.

He emphasised opportunities in emerging technologies, electronics manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and other sectors of mutual interest. The minister also highlighted the opportunities arising from closer India–European Union economic engagement and encouraged businesses from both countries to strengthen commercial linkages and explore new avenues for cooperation.

Prasada visited Foxconn's manufacturing operations in Hungary, engaged in the production of advanced data centre infrastructure, network communication equipment and AI server technologies.

The visit highlighted opportunities for strengthening cooperation in electronics manufacturing, digital infrastructure and emerging technologies, including the development of resilient supply chains.

-IANS

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