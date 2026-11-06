Uzbekistan's TMK, Japan's Marubeni Discuss Joint Industrial Center

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Technological Metals Complex (TMK) has proposed establishing a joint industrial and technology center in the country with Japan's Marubeni Corporation to expand the processing of critical minerals and exports of higher-value products during a meeting in Tashkent on Friday, November 6.

According to TMK, the proposal was discussed during a meeting between representatives of TMK and Marubeni, a major Japanese trading and investment company, focused on expanding trade, investment and technological cooperation in the critical minerals sector.

Under the proposed initiative, TMK would provide infrastructure at its existing technology parks, while Japanese partners would contribute technologies and investment to support the development of advanced mineral processing facilities.

The project is intended to strengthen Uzbekistan's domestic capacity to process raw materials into finished products for international markets, moving further along the value chain.

Marubeni expressed particular interest in purchasing products manufactured by TMK. The parties also discussed potential arrangements for developing a joint project.

Following the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain working-level discussions to advance the proposed initiatives and identify opportunities for practical cooperation.

Marubeni Corporation is one of Japan's major integrated trading and investment companies, with business operations spanning energy, metals and mineral resources, chemicals, food products, infrastructure, transportation and industrial machinery. The company operates globally, connecting suppliers and customers through international trade, investment and project development.