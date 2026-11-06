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Azerbaijan's Tumbling Team Wins Its Third World Championship Title


Date: 2026-11-06 08:47:21

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijan's national tumbling team has become three-time world champion.

The team climbed to the top of the podium after winning a gold medal at the World Championships, held in Nanjing, China, from November 4 to 8.

The team, comprising Mikhail Malkin, Tofiq Aliyev, Adil Hajizada, and Alexey Karatashov, delivered a confident performance in the final round, successfully defending their title as World Champions.

Thus, the Azerbaijani representatives have become three-time World Champions.

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Trend News Agency

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