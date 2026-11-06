Lotus Tech To Present At The Dbvic - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference November 12Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Technology Inc. (“Lotus Tech” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: LOT), a leading global intelligent and luxury mobility provider, today announced that Dr. Daxue Wang, Chief Financial Officer, and Michelle Ma, Head of Capital Market will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 12th, 2026. This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 12th, 2026

TIME: 8:00 AM ET

REGISTER HERE

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights



100% Equity Acquisition of Lotus UK: On August 21, 2026, Lotus Tech completed the acquisition of 100% equity interest in Lotus UK following the exercises of put options by Geely and Etika. Lotus becomes one integrated global business under One Lotus with legendary British heritage and next-generation electrified mobility technologies. The integration is expected to unify the brand globally, accelerate collaboration, streamline governance and support long-term growth.



Strategic Collaboration: On July 28, 2026, Lotus Tech entered into an MOU with Finloop Finance Technology, an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform, and FOMO Pay, a leading Singapore-headquartered payment institution, to explore digital asset and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in the luxury mobility sector.



Emeya Sets New Electric Vehicle Lap Record: On July 20, Lotus Emeya set a new record at Malaysia's renowned Sepang International Circuit, reinforcing the brand's performance credentials.

Lotus Unveiled Focus 2030 Strategy: On May 11, 2026, Lotus announced Focus 2030, an evolved business strategy designed to underpin its competitiveness and transformation into a more flexible and sustainable business model, ensuring market resilience amid external headwinds.



About Lotus Technology Inc.

Lotus Technology Inc. has operations across the UK, the EU, the US and China. The Company is dedicated to delivering high-performance sports cars and luxury lifestyle electric vehicles under Lotus Brand, a global performance brand built on solid foundations and a rich heritage, with a focus on world-class R&D in next-generation automobility technologies and designs to meet its uncompromising vision of how a car should look, perform and feel. For more information about Lotus Technology Inc., please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“may”,“should”,“expect”,“intend”,“will”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“believe”,“predict”,“potential”,“forecast”,“plan”,“seek”,“future”,“propose” or“continue”, or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology although not all forward-looking statements contain such terminology. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including those identified under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Lotus Technology Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Contact Information

For investor inquiries:

...

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Lotus Technology Inc.

For investor inquiries

...

Virtual Inve stor Conferences

Greg Young

Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

T (212) 652-5958 M (917) 847-6541

...