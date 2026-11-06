Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available On Demand

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that presentations from the Oil & Gas Virtual Investor Conference held on November 5, 2026, are now available for on-demand viewing.

The conference featured companies spanning integrated energy, exploration and production, natural gas, emissions technology and nuclear waste solutions. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to view the presentations online at the following link:



The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from each company's resource section.

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through November 10th. Please Schedule 1x1 Meetings: here.

Participating Companies

Company Ticker(s) Sintana Energy, Inc. (OTCQX: SEUSF | TSXV: SEI | AIM: SEI) OMV AG (OTCQX: OMVJF, OMVKY | VIE: OMV) BluEnergies Ltd. (OTCQX: BLUGF | TSXV: BLU) Robinson Energy Limited (OTCQB: ROBIF | TSXV: ROB) Kinjal Gas Ltd. (Private) AXP Energy Ltd. (OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP) Sulnox Group Plc (OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX) Dune Oil Corp. (OTCQB: DUNXF | CSE: DUNE) Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc. (OTCQB: DBHL) Valeura Energy Inc. (OTCQX: VLERF | TSX: VLE)



To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit .

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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