Fifth Annual Unplugged & Uncorked Marks Historic Fundraising Night For Musicians On Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sold-out philanthropic celebration at New York City's Ziegfeld Ballroom featured exceptional wines, exclusive experiences, and fundraising in support of the healing power of music

NEW YORK, Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fifth annual Unplugged & Uncorked brought together more than 500 guests at New York City's iconic Ziegfeld Ballroom on Thursday, October 29, for a sold-out evening of exceptional wines, exclusive experiences, and philanthropy benefiting Musicians On Call

Founded in 2021 by Rich Schaefer, President of Global Touring at AEG Presents; Michael Dorf, Founder of City Winery; and Glenn Nordlinger, Founder of The Nordlinger Group, Unplugged & Uncorked has grown into a signature philanthropic gathering on the music industry's fall calendar. The 2025 event raised more than $1 million for Musicians On Call, underscoring the continued commitment of its founders and supporters to making a meaningful difference through music.

This year's celebration continued the event's tradition of bringing together influential members of the music and business communities in support of a shared philanthropic mission. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of wines, opportunities to connect with fellow supporters, and an evening of charitable giving.

“Musicians On Call started right here in New York City with a simple idea to bring live music to people who couldn't get to it,” said Pete Griffin, President & CEO of Musicians On Call.“What began with bedside performances at Memorial Sloan Kettering has grown into a mission that has reached more than 1.25 million people across all 50 states. We're incredibly grateful to Rich, Michael and Glenn, and to everyone who came together to help us continue bringing comfort, connection and a sense of normalcy to patients and families during some of their hardest days.”

One of the evening's most memorable moments came when Musicians On Call patient advocate Raynie Clark offered guests a moving firsthand account of what music did for her during her personal health battle, describing how those moments of connection, comfort, and joy transformed her time in the hospital during some of the most difficult days of her life. She was joined by MOC Volunteer Musician and breakout artist, ROSIE, who led the crowd in a spirited singalong of the hospital favorite“Sweet Caroline,” bringing to life the healing power of music at the heart of MOC's mission.

“This is our fifth year supporting a great cause, and we love what Musicians On Call does,” said Dorf.“We also love getting together and bringing people together around a shared appreciation for wine.”

For Nordlinger, the event's appeal comes down to the community it has built.“It's the people. Bringing together the entertainment and wine communities is really compelling, and it makes for a great night and a lot of fun.”

“It really does feel like a family reunion,” added Schaefer.“We've been doing this for five years, and more than half the room has attended every one of them. It's a night everyone looks forward to, and we're happy to be part of it.”

Broadway and television actor Christopher Hanke, whose Broadway credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Rent and Cry-Baby, served as emcee and auctioneer. Additional highlights of this year's event included silent and live auctions, featuring an array of exclusive packages spanning wine, sports, travel, and entertainment. Offerings included a two-day Napa Valley Insider's Collection experience, an immersive Bordeaux wine experience, the first tickets to Noah Kahan's newly announced“The Last of the Bugs World Tour,” access to an exclusive five-course dinner with comedian and actor Lewis Black featuring two of the world's most coveted wines, and a mystery package that surprised a winner with an all-inclusive London getaway to experience the West End production of Hamlet Hail to the Thief. Silent auction packages were available for online bidding, allowing supporters beyond the ballroom to participate in the fundraising effort.

The 2026 Unplugged & Uncorked event was possible thanks to support from Grand Cru Sponsors Legends Global, Citi and Oak View Group; Premier Cru Sponsors Maestro Cares Foundation, Michael Falcon, The Nordlinger Group, The Team, AXS, VanAndel Arena, ASM Grand Rapids, Hyundai Hope on Wheels and StubHub, and entertainment, healthcare and additional industry supporters who purchased tables.

For more than 25 years, Musicians On Call has delivered live and recorded music to patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments nationwide. Through bedside, virtual, songwriting and streaming programs, MOC has reached more than 1.25 million people across all 50 states, including adult and pediatric patients, Veterans, and individuals receiving care in hospice, oncology, behavioral health and memory care facilities. Funds raised through Unplugged & Uncorked will support the organization's ongoing efforts to expand access to the healing power of music.

About Musicians On Call (MOC)

Musicians On Call (MOC) delivers live and recorded music to the bedsides of patients, families and caregivers in healthcare environments, creating moments of human connection when it's needed most. For more than 25 years, MOC has shared the healing power of music with over 1.25 million people across all 50 states through bedside, virtual, songwriting and streaming programs, making the organization the leading provider of live music in hospitals. MOC volunteers perform for adult and pediatric patients, Veterans, and individuals receiving care in hospice, oncology, behavioral health and memory care facilities. A single song can ease fear, isolation and pain, offering comfort, easing stress, and reminding patients and caregivers they are not alone. As demand for this mission grows, Musicians On Call continues to expand its programs nationwide. MOC's network includes Volunteer Guides, Volunteer Musicians, and renowned artist supporters. For more information on how Musicians On Call delivers connection and comfort through the healing power of music, visit

Musicians On Call Media Contact:

Melinda LaFollette

Director of PR & Events, Musicians On Call

615.314.4378 | ...

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