Orbit International's Power Group Reports Bookings Of Approximately $1,700,000 For The Month Of October

VPX Power Supply Year-to-Date Bookings Exceed $5,000,000



HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Nov. 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its Orbit Power Group (“OPG”) recorded bookings for the month of October 2026 of approximately $1,700,000. Expected deliveries under these contracts have already commenced and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International Corp. commented,“We are pleased to report another strong month of bookings for our OPG of approximately $1,700,000 for the month of October 2026. Bookings for the month were highlighted by an order from a large defense company for our power supplies utilizing our VPX technology totaling approximately $775,000. This customer has indicated that demand for this same power supply will continue to grow over the next several years. Other orders received during the month for our OPG were primarily for other VPX power supplies and commercial power supplies.”

Binder added,“Total bookings for our OPG through October 31, 2026, were 42.9% higher than the comparable prior year period and have already exceeded total bookings for all of 2025. Bookings for our VPX power supplies have exceeded $5,000,000 for the first time in the segment's history and is currently 94.6% higher than the prior year. We have always believed that the future revenue growth from our OPG would be tied to the growth in our VPX technology and we are pleased to see this coming to fruition.”

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit's Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit's operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT

David Goldman

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