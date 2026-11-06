Mom's House And Harbor Announced Landmark Collaborative Pilot Program: UPSTREAM

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Mom's House of Toledo, a quality nonprofit childcare provider that supports the educational efforts of low-income, single mothers, announced its partnership with Harbor, a leading mental health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment provider in Ohio. The organizations combine the core vision of their services to establish the pilot program UPSTREAM, an innovative partnership designed to support mothers and their young children at a pivotal point in their journey.This approach has positive implications for national efforts in upward mobility for families reckoning with SUDs and support for their future generations. UPSTREAM represents the two organizations' shared commitment to reach families earlier instead of waiting for challenges to grow further downstream. The collaboration is designed to address needs identified in data demonstrating that child care is a significant barrier to sustained recovery for mothers."Mom's House helps transform that vision into a pathway forward," said Christina Rodriguez, executive director of Mom's House. "Through UPSTREAM, mothers in treatment can explore their educational, vocational, parenting and personal goals while connecting with the resources and support they need to make those goals attainable. It's about creating greater possibilities for mothers and their children."As part of UPSTREAM's pilot, five spots are available for moms and their children. Harbor's approach helps women build a strong foundation for lasting change, creating roots from which women can begin to envision possibilities. Mom's House builds pathways to possibility by establishing goals for moms in educational, vocational, parenting and personal efforts and connecting them with resources and support that help make their goals attainable.“Rooted in Recovery reflects Harbor's approach to helping women build a strong foundation for lasting change,” Said Alexandria Thomas, vice president of development and engagement at Harbor.“Recovery creates roots from which women can begin to envision what is possible for their lives. By surrounding mothers and their children with the right support at the right time, we can help change what happens next.”A press conference was held to celebrate this pioneering effort. UPSTREAM leadership shared on the workings of the program and its vision. Notable speakers included Dustin Watkins, CEO of Harbor; Christina Rodriguez, Executive Director of Mom's House; Julie Haas, Program Director of Mom's House and Nicole Shurelds, Harbor's Director of Women's Residential Rehab. Local elected officials and community leaders also attended to express their support for the partnership and its potential to strengthen families throughout Northwest Ohio.UPSTREAM represents more than recovery, child care or independence. It is about creating opportunities for mothers to build a stronger future while ensuring their children have the support they need along the way. Together, Harbor and Mom's House are helping mothers build a foundation for lasting recovery while creating new opportunities for their children and future generations.###About Mom's HouseMom's House is dedicated to breaking the cycles of poverty and welfare. We empower at-risk single parents to achieve their educational goals while equipping them with the tools and resources necessary to become effective caregivers. Mom's House is committed to positively impacting the lives of two generations through education, fostering an environment where both parent and child can thrive.For more information, please visit momshousetoledo.About HarborHarbor is a leading mental health and substance use disorder treatment provider in Ohio. We are a not-for-profit mental health care agency that has been serving the community for over 100 years. Harbor serves over 30,000 youth, adults, seniors and families annually and provides a full range of mental health, telehealth, vocational, primary care, and substance use disorder treatment services. Harbor is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) and certified by the Ohio Department of Behavioral Health (DBH).For more information, please visitContacts:Christina Rodriguez, Executive DirectorMom's House...

Alexandra Thomas, Vice President- Development & Engagement

Harbor

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Mom's House and Harbor Announced Landmark Collaborative Pilot Program: UPSTREAM News Provided By Agility PR Solutions November 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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