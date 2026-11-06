Capriotti's Celebrates Springfield Grand Opening On November 10

Local Entrepreneurs Bring The Iconic Sandwich Shop to Southwest Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, MO, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capriotti'sSandwich Shop is officially expanding its Missouri footprint with the opening of its newest location in Springfield. Helmed by seasoned franchise partners James and Donna Jacobsen alongside Larry Graham, the shop is located at 1318 E Battlefield Rd.The community is invited to the grand opening celebration on Tuesday, November 10. The event begins with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:50 a.m., followed by doors opening at 9:00 a.m.The Springfield shop marks the first Capriotti's for the local ownership group, which brings decades of industry and leadership experience to the table. James serves as the Managing Operations Partner, drawing on 16 years as an executive chef and general manager as well as 31 years with Fazoli's, where he recently served as president of the Fazoli's Franchise Association board. Donna acts as the Accounting & Administrative Partner, contributing 30 years of experience as a certified bookkeeper and office manager. Rounding out the team is Larry Graham, a Procter & Gamble retiree and decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran, serving as a key investment and advisement partner, with Tammy Lewis overseeing operations as Director of Operations.“I learned about Capriotti's through another franchisee, Mike Solomon, and after my first visit to the Fayetteville location, I knew it was the right fit,” said James Jacobsen.“The commitment to real, premium ingredients and the strong brand leadership sold us immediately. Springfield is home for us, and we are thrilled to bring Capriotti's signature line of sandwiches, fresh salads, and vegetarian options to our local neighbors.”Renowned for its handcrafted subs, Capriotti's features a menu built on high-quality ingredients. The new Battlefield Road location will serve fan favorites, including the legendary Bobbie-made with slow-roasted,hand-pulled Butterballturkey-the Capastrami, and the Classic Cheesesteak, an official member of the Cheesesteak Hall of Fame.“What drew me in was the original family story and rich history behind the brand's recipes, along with our partnership with Great Buns Bakery,” added Donna Jacobsen.“Beyond the exceptional food quality, I'm genuinely excited for the growth and potential this venture brings to our community.”Deeply rooted in the region, the franchise team has a long history of local involvement, regularly supporting and participating in community events and non-profit initiatives.The 1,800-square-foot location will open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., offering dine-in, pickup, delivery, and robust catering services for local gatherings and corporate events.Customers can join Capriotti's Rewards to get the scoop on new shop openings like this one in Springfield, plus other Rewards Member Exclusive benefits. Sign-up is available in-shop by providing a phone number at checkout or enrolling at . Opting in for SMS unlocks exclusive deals and updates, including a FREE Small 8" Sub*. Members also earn points on every purchase, get early access to new menu items, and receive a special birthday reward, among other perks.For more information, visit or follow the location on Facebook and Instagram (@capriottisspringfield) for local updates.*Disclaimer: Upon successful enrollment a personalized code will be sent via text message, redeemable for one small 8” sandwich with any pre-tax purchase of $2 or more online or in the app as a registered user within 14 days. Offer excludes all wagyu sandwiches. Add-ons cost extra. Limit one free sub per customer, phone number, and account. Offer valid for a limited time. Not valid with any other offer, combos, or delivery.About Capriotti'sSandwich ShopCapriotti'sSandwich Shop has been 'Simply the Best Since 1976.' The award-winning fast-casual restaurant brand is known for crafting extraordinary sandwiches. Staying true to its roots, Capriotti's slow-roasts whole Butterballturkeys in-house daily and hand-pulls them each morning to deliver unmatched flavor and freshness. With more than 150 locations across the U.S., the brand is home to fan-favorite subs like The Bobbie- voted“Greatest Sandwich in America”- and unique offerings like the Capastrami, Cole Turkey, and premium American Wagyu Cheesesteaks. Capriotti's continues to expand across the nation and has been consistently ranked on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list. Guests can join Capriotti's Rewards to earn points, unlock perks, and get exclusive access to new offers. For more information, visit , or follow Capriotti's on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.

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Capriotti's Celebrates Springfield Grand Opening on November 10 News Provided By Ink Link Marketing November 06, 2026, 13:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry



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