The Coupon Chaser Launches Coupon Verification Technology That Tests Codes At Live Checkouts

The Coupon Chaser tests promo codes at live retailer checkouts and re-checks them daily, with 300 retailers live at launch.

Each code on The Coupon Chaser keeps a public history of when it was added and every time it was tested, with checkout proof when a discount is verified.

How The Coupon Chaser verifies codes: in-house software plus human review, daily re-checks, and checkout proof posted on the store page.

Utah-based technology company publishes checkout proof and a public test history for each code as it scales from 10,000 brand partners toward 100,000.

- Ryan Kellner, Founder, The Coupon Chaser

KAYSVILLE, NV, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Coupon Chaser, a coupon verification technology company operated by Break Thirty LLC, today announced the public launch of thecouponchaser, a coupon platform built on in-house software that tests promo codes against live retailer checkouts. Each code on the site carries a public history showing when it was added, every time it was tested and whether it worked, and when it was removed.

The launch comes as the National Retail Federation forecasts U.S. holiday retail sales of $1.013 trillion for November and December 2026, a 4.2% increase over 2025. Black Friday falls on November 27 this year, with Cyber Monday on November 30.

"Coupon sites have a trust problem, and at its core it is a technology problem," said Ryan Kellner, founder of The Coupon Chaser. "Shoppers have learned to expect that most codes they find won't work. We built our own systems to solve the hardest part of this business: proving that a code works at a real checkout, at scale, every day."

Under its verification process, The Coupon Chaser combines automated testing with human review. In-house software re-checks most active codes daily against live retailer checkouts. When a code is verified, the company posts a screenshot of the checkout with the discount applied on the store page, alongside the date it was last verified. Shoppers can also run a test of a single code, or of every offer on a store page, directly from the site, as shown on its CORSAIR store page.

Editors handle what automation cannot read reliably, including fine print, product exclusions, and eligibility rules for student and military discounts. Codes that fail at checkout or are reported by users are flagged for review and are often removed the same day. Each step is recorded in the code's public history, from the day it was added to the day it was retired.

According to the company, The Coupon Chaser has built affiliate partnerships with more than 10,000 brands, a network that is growing faster than the site can publish new stores. Before a brand appears on the site, it goes through a vetting and brand enrichment process: a team member adds it by hand, gathers and checks its store information, and reviews it for accuracy. The site currently publishes verified offers for 300 retailers. The company's stated goal is to cover more than 100,000 brands and add 10 million codes per year by the end of 2027.

"Every brand page is added and reviewed by a person before it goes live," Kellner said. "We could publish 10,000 stores tomorrow. We'd rather publish 300 that are accurate and grow from there. Every code we list should come with evidence a shopper can check for themselves, whether we cover 300 brands or 100,000."

The Coupon Chaser is built by a team of more than 10 developers, contributors, and editors with backgrounds in e-commerce, affiliate content, and consumer tools. Shoppers can browse verified codes at thecouponchaser. Brands and affiliate networks interested in partnering with the company can reach the team through the site's contact page.

About The Coupon Chaser

The Coupon Chaser (thecouponchaser) is a coupon verification technology company that tests promo codes against live retailer checkouts and publishes proof of each result. Founded by Ryan Kellner and operated by Break Thirty LLC, the Kaysville, Utah-based company pairs automated daily testing with human review and keeps a public history for every code it lists.

Ryan Kellner

The Coupon Chaser

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

The Coupon Chaser Launches Coupon Verification Technology That Tests Codes at Live Checkouts News Provided By The Coupon Chaser November 06, 2026, 13:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.