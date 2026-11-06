Hypercall Launches World's First Anthropic-Linked Options Market, Bringing 24/7 Trading Ahead Of Landmark IPO
|
Distributed Systems Management Limited
/ Key word(s): Financial
Hypercall Launches World's First Anthropic-Linked Options Market, Bringing 24/7 Trading Ahead of Landmark IPO
06.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Going Live Monday, November 9 at 8 a.m. EST, the New Contracts Give Traders Unprecedented Access to Calls, Puts, Spreads and Volatility Strategies Tied to one of the Most Anticipated IPOs in History SINGAPORE - November 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Hypercall Contracts go live at 8 a.m. EST, Monday, November 9, allowing traders to take positions on the AI company's future through calls, puts, spreads and volatility strategies before its highly anticipated initial public offering. The launch opens an entirely new dimension of trading around Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT), the company behind Claude. Following its October 26 IPO filin, traders began speculating on the company's valuation through pre-IPO perpetual futures on Hyperliquid. Hypercall now brings the missing options market, allowing traders to hedge downside, position for volatility and define their risk rather than simply bet on whether Anthropic's valuation will rise or fall. "Anthropic already has a price. Now it has an options market," said Jake Sylvestre, founder of Hypercall. "Traders can do more than bet on what the company is worth. They can protect against downside, position for a major move in either direction and choose exactly how much they are willing to risk. We're bringing an entirely new level of sophistication to trading one of the biggest IPOs in history, and we're making it available around the clock." The contracts extend Hypercall's existing options platform to the Anthropic pre-IPO market, offering several advantages:
Jonathan Phillips
...al View the original release on
News Source: Distributed Systems Management Limited
06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2430144 06.11.2026 CET/CEST
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment