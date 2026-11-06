Distributed Systems Management Limited / Key word(s): Financial

Hypercall Launches World's First Anthropic-Linked Options Market, Bringing 24/7 Trading Ahead of Landmark IPO

06.11.2026 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Going Live Monday, November 9 at 8 a.m. EST, the New Contracts Give Traders Unprecedented Access to Calls, Puts, Spreads and Volatility Strategies Tied to one of the Most Anticipated IPOs in History SINGAPORE - November 6, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Hypercall Contracts go live at 8 a.m. EST, Monday, November 9, allowing traders to take positions on the AI company's future through calls, puts, spreads and volatility strategies before its highly anticipated initial public offering. The launch opens an entirely new dimension of trading around Anthropic (NASDAQ: ANT), the company behind Claude. Following its October 26 IPO filin, traders began speculating on the company's valuation through pre-IPO perpetual futures on Hyperliquid. Hypercall now brings the missing options market, allowing traders to hedge downside, position for volatility and define their risk rather than simply bet on whether Anthropic's valuation will rise or fall. "Anthropic already has a price. Now it has an options market," said Jake Sylvestre, founder of Hypercall. "Traders can do more than bet on what the company is worth. They can protect against downside, position for a major move in either direction and choose exactly how much they are willing to risk. We're bringing an entirely new level of sophistication to trading one of the biggest IPOs in history, and we're making it available around the clock." The contracts extend Hypercall's existing options platform to the Anthropic pre-IPO market, offering several advantages:

24/7 trading: Trade Anthropic-linked options at night, on weekends and as breaking news moves markets, without waiting for traditional exchange hours.

Calls, puts and advanced strategies: Express bullish, bearish and volatility-driven views through options and multi-leg spreads.

Fractional sizing and defined risk: Trade positions of virtually any size. Buyers of fully paid long options can lose no more than their premium and are not subject to liquidation before expiration. Integrated hedging and portfolio margin: Hypercall connects directly to Hyperliquid's perpetual futures markets, allowing market makers and traders to hedge exposures while recognizing offsetting positions within a unified USDC-margined account. Hypercall's integration with Hyperliquid is particularly significant for the Anthropic launch. Options markets depend on market makers being able to hedge their exposure efficiently. By tapping into Hyperliquid's continuously traded perpetual futures markets, Hypercall enables options liquidity and hedging even when traditional financial markets are closed. The launch follows rapid growth for Hypercall, which reported $536 million in options notional trading volume during September 2026. The platform already offers fractional option on SpaceX, the S&P 500, major publicly traded equities and cryptocurrencies. With Anthropic's IPO approaching, the new market introduces another measure of investor expectations: not merely what traders believe the company is worth, but how they price the uncertainty surrounding its public debut. Anthropic-linked options are available beginning November 9 at 8 a.m. EST at hypercall. The contracts are synthetic, cash-settled derivatives and do not represent Anthropic shares, IPO allocations or ownership rights in the company. About Hypercall Hypercall is a 24/7 onchain options trading platform built on Hyperliquid. A Synapse product, Hypercall brings fractional, wallet-connected options trading to cryptocurrencies, equities, indices and pre-IPO markets, offering calls, puts, advanced strategies, defined-risk long positions and integrated portfolio margin with perpetual futures. The platform is designed to make sophisticated options trading accessible beyond traditional brokerage restrictions and market hours. Learn more at hypercal. Contact

Jonathan Phillips

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News Source: Distributed Systems Management Limited

06.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Language: English Company: Distributed Systems Management Limited United States EQS News ID: 2430144

End of News EQS News Service 2430144 06.11.2026 CET/CEST