MP Lop Questions Five-Day Winter Session Of Assembly

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 6 (IANS) The Congress on Friday criticised the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to convene the winter session of the state Assembly for five days from December 7, alleging that the BJP government was avoiding discussion on pressing public issues.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar said the state was facing several challenges, including farmers' distress, unemployment, women's safety, tribal rights, healthcare and deteriorating law and order, but the government was not allowing adequate time for discussion in the legislature.

He also raised the issues of children's deaths in Balaghat, deaths allegedly linked to spurious liquor in Sagar and Dewas, rising state debt and concerns over education, demanding that the government answer questions on these matters.

"The BJP government is running away from questions raised by the public. The Assembly's winter session has once again been limited to just five days," Singhar said in a statement.

He pointed out that the previous monsoon session was also scheduled for five days but was concluded after three days, alleging that the government was avoiding legislative scrutiny.

Referring to the 230-member Assembly, Singhar said legislators represent more than seven crore people of the state and should be given sufficient time to raise their concerns.

"When there are so many questions from the public, the time for discussion in the Assembly should be increased, not reduced. The government may shorten the Assembly session, but it cannot silence the questions of the people," he said.

Singhar said the Congress Legislature Party would raise all major public issues during the session and hold the BJP government accountable.

The winter session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly is scheduled to be held in Bhopal from December 7 to 11. It will have five sittings over five days.

Government business is scheduled during the session, while private members' business is also listed for the concluding day.