Uttarakhand: Jatin Bhat Secures All India Rank 11 In NDA Examination Fulfils Dream Of Becoming Army Officer

MENAFN - IANS) Khatima (Uttarakhand), Nov 6 (IANS) Bringing pride to the border region of Uttarakhand, Jatin Singh Bhat, a resident of Sainik Colony in Amau, Khatima, has secured the 11th rank nationally in the prestigious National Defence Academy (NDA) examination, taking a major step towards fulfilling his dream of becoming an Army officer.

To celebrate his achievement, Alakshya Public School, where Jatin studied, organised a grand felicitation ceremony in his honour. His parents were also felicitated by the school management for their support and contribution to his success.

Jatin's father, Narayan Bhat, is a retired Army Havildar, while his mother, Geeta Bhat, is a homemaker.

During the ceremony, the school management welcomed Jatin and his parents with garlands and traditional angavastrams. He was also presented with a cash prize of Rs 5,100 and congratulated on his achievement.

The celebration witnessed enthusiastic participation from NCC cadets, teachers and students. The school premises echoed with traditional Kumaoni folk music as performers played dhol-damau and chholiya dancers joined the celebrations. NCC cadets and teachers also participated in the festivities.

Speaking to the media, Jatin credited his success to his parents, teachers and school for their constant guidance and encouragement. He said consistent efforts and perseverance had helped him achieve his goal.

He also encouraged young aspirants seeking to join the defence forces to maintain consistency, work hard and continue pursuing their interests. His mother, Geeta Bhat, expressed happiness, saying her son's achievement still felt like a dream. She thanked the teachers of the school for their guidance and contribution to his success.

The school's officials, teachers and other staff members congratulated the family and wished Jatin success in his future endeavours. Jatin's achievement has brought immense pride to Khatima and the surrounding region, they said.