Telangana Govt Giving Priority To Upliftment Of Minorities: Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 6 (IANS) Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said on Friday that the state government is giving top priority to the upliftment of minorities, focussing on their social, economic, and educational advancement, as well as the creation of essential infrastructure.

He noted that the government is prioritising the development of the Old City of Hyderabad and is allocating the necessary funds for this purpose.

He also highlighted the government's sincere commitment to providing better educational opportunities for minority students and laying a strong foundation for their future.

At a high-level review meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister reviewed the welfare and progress of minorities.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Minority Welfare Minister Mohammed Azxharuddin, engaged in a comprehensive discussion on several key issues, including the educational advancement of minorities, the implementation of welfare schemes, the construction of educational institutions, the establishment of study circles, and the development of the Old City.

He assured that there would be no delays or restrictions in the release of funds aimed at expanding educational opportunities for the minority community.

He directed officials to formulate an action plan to complete the construction of a multi-story building next to the Haj House in Nampally, which has remained unfinished for several years.

He further instructed that Rs. 25 crore-part of the funds owed to the Waqf Board by the GHMC for Waqf lands utilised in road-widening projects-be allocated toward the completion of this building.

He emphasised the need to expedite the construction and ensure the facility is made operational as soon as possible. He noted that the building could house a study circle for minority students, as well as various offices belonging to the Minority Welfare Department.

He clarified that there would be no delays in the payment of bills related to the construction of educational infrastructure. He instructed officials to ensure the timely release of necessary funds for schools, study circles, and other educational institutions that contribute to the academic development of minority students. Instructions were given to GHMC officials to remove any obstacles regarding the establishment of two study circles in the Moghalpura and Bandlaguda areas.

AIMIM floor leader in the state Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, expressed his willingness to provide the necessary buildings for these study circles.

It was announced that the scope of the overseas scholarship scheme is being expanded to provide more opportunities for minority students to pursue higher education internationally.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that steps would be taken to include Egypt and Saudi Arabia in the list of countries to which eligible students can travel for higher education under this scheme.

The meeting also covered several other topics, including the 'Shaadi Mubarak' scheme for the welfare of minorities, the allocation of an alternative site for the Islamic Cultural Centre, the processing of applications from minorities under the 'Rajiv Yuva Vikas' scheme, and the disbursement of pre-matric scholarships.