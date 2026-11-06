Saba Haider Makes History As First South Asian Woman In Illinois House

Historic Victory in Illinois

India-born Democrat Saba Haider has won a seat in the Illinois House of Representatives in the November 3 US midterm elections, becoming the first South Asian woman to be elected to the state's General Assembly, marking a moment of pride for her family and the people of her hometown, Ghaziabad. Haider secured a decisive victory with 21,996 votes, accounting for 71.19 per cent of the total votes polled, defeating Republican candidate Brian Scopa, who received 8,902 votes (28.81 per cent), NBC reported.

Family Reflections and Background

Hard Work and Community Connection

Reacting to her victory, Haider's father, Syed Ali Haider, said that hard work, effective communication and the ability to connect with people were key to electoral success. "In my view, for a hardworking person--everything comes down to effort. It's about how far and wide you can reach; if you can effectively convey your intentions, your message, and your vision to the people, you will secure their votes--otherwise, you won't," he told ANI.

From Ghaziabad to American Politics

Her brother described the victory as a moment of immense pride for the family, the community and Ghaziabad, adding that Saba's journey into politics had not been anticipated when she moved to the United States around 20 years ago. "When she moved to America about 20 years ago, neither she nor we had any idea that she would one day enter politics. Her entry into politics stemmed from her desire to be deeply engaged with the community; she was also involved in yoga and worked as a yoga teacher trainer," he said.

He said the announcement of the election results had brought immense joy and celebration to the family and the community. "Ever since the election results were announced, it has been a moment of immense joy and celebration for all of us. It is a source of great pride--for our neighbours, our community, our acquaintances, and the entire city of Ghaziabad. In fact, this is a victory for the whole nation," he said. "It is not just a win for our sister, for Ghaziabad, or for our ancestral home in Bulandshahr; it is a victory for all of India. In a sense, this achievement is dedicated to all the daughters of India, serving as an inspiration for them to move forward--because, truly, the sky is the limit," he added.

Political Agenda and Experience

A DuPage County Board member and community advocate, Haider was born in India and immigrated to the United States almost 20 years ago. The 84th District covers parts of Will, DuPage, Kane and Kendall counties, including Aurora, Naperville, Oswego, Montgomery and Boulder Hill.

According to her campaign website, she currently serves on the DuPage Public Health Board, chairs the county board's Strategic Planning and Environmental committees, co-chairs the Ad-Hoc Housing Solutions Committee, and is a member of the DuPage Housing Authority. She is also co-founder and chairperson of the Will & DuPage Counties Democratic AAPI Caucus.

Her campaign focused on a“People First” agenda, including fully funding schools, making billionaires and corporations pay their fair share in taxes, lowering healthcare, property tax and prescription drug costs, curbing utility rate hikes, and protecting reproductive rights and immigrant communities. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)